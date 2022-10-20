The New Existentialists Bring You The 'Last Days Of The Internet' Or: "A Boomer Writes A Zoomer Anthem"

Formed in West Auckland circa 2012 by songwriting legend George Henderson, and named after one of English philosopher Colin Wilson's primary themes, The New Existentialists could be described as a mix of “freakbeat, softcore, and austere psychedelia”.

Now the time draws nigh for The New Existentialists to unleash Last Days of the Internet. Fortunately it's not (quite) the end times, but the band's new 5-song EP, due for release on Friday October 28, 2022.

Henderson himself has come up with a headline for the EP's title song 'Last Days of the Internet': "Boomer writes Zoomer anthem". He explains that the song "was a response to not finding the lockdown experience and the state of the internet – which has become this extra country we all live in – shown in popular culture or properly represented in song.

"The promise of the dial-up internet of 2005 – creativity, individuality, and connection across all demographics – has been increasingly betrayed by morality policing and the commercialised politicisation of everything, resulting in a choice between self-censorship and boredom, or continual reputational combat."

The current live line-up is songwriter George Henderson (The Puddle, Mink, Blue Cheese) on guitar and vocals, Jamey Danger and Ned Bycroft (The Undercurrents) on guitar and drums respectively, Andrew Moore (Battling Strings, Cane Slide, The Onedin Line) on bass, and Duane Zarakoff (Space Dust, King Loser) on synths – a job previously held by Chris Heazlewood (King Loser) and Hugo Butler (The Shelves, Blue Cheese).

The New Existentialists have previously released two albums. Poetry is Theft was recorded with Bob Frisbee in 2014-15, and featured guest appearances from Don McGlashan and Graeme Humphries (Able Tasmans). In May 2020, The New Existentialists released their lockdown project Didn’t Have Time, produced by Fray Mysterio (aka Fraser Hunter).

And keep an eye out for the 'Last Days of the Internet' video which will be out soon, directed by photographer Hayley Theyers and filmmaker Andrew Moore.

Hayley Theyers has also made videos for Tidal Rave, My Anatomy, and The Puddle, and in 2017, for NZ Music Month she presented Musicians of Aotearoa, a series of portraits made into posters featuring Bill Direen, the late Peter Gutteridge, George Henderson and Chris Knox amongst others. Theyers also created the cover art for the Last Days of the Internet EP.

Andrew Moore has made videos for a great roll-call of bands including The D4, Street Chant, and The 3Ds. Moore also directed the King Loser film The Legend of King Loser (due for release next year), and the cult skate classic No More Heroes.

The Last Days of the Internet EP was recorded and produced by Matthew Heine (S.P.U.D., Solid Gold Hell), who also contributed guitar to a couple of tracks. Heine's previous recording credits include The 3Ds, Into the Void, Straitjacket Fits and The Checks.

The Last Days of the Internet EP will be released on Friday October 28th via Powertool Records.

Visit The New Existentialists on Facebook

© Scoop Media

