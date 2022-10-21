Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023 Australian & New Zealand Dates - February And March 2023

BACKSTREET BOYS, the biggest selling Boy Band of all time (100 million albums), have re-confirmed the Australian and New Zealand legs of their DNA World Tour.

The DNA World Tour – Australia and New Zealand 2023, commences in Perth on February 25, followed by two shows in Melbourne on February 28 and March 1 and Sydney on March 4 and 5, with Brisbane on March 8 before winding up at Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 11.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: www.livenation.co.nz

For meet n greet information, visit: backstreetboys.com/events.

Having enthralled fans for more than 25 years AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson will bring their signature, flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and arsenal of mega-

watt hits such as; “I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, plus songs from their tenth studio album, “DNA”, to Australian fans early next year.

Touring in support of their tenth studio album and Billboard No: 1, DNA, the album features the Grammy nominated single ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ from Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Jamie Hartman; ‘Chances’ penned by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes plus songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin).

BSB analysed their individual DNA profiles to see what crucial element each member represents in the group’s DNA. Watch the video here, to see how their individual strains, when brought together, create the unstoppable and legendary Backstreet Boys.

“That’s what I love about the DNA album,” says Kevin Richardson. “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

Produced by Live Nation, The Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour - their largest arena tour in 18 years - began on May 11, 2019 with sell-out performances throughout Europe and the United Kingdom. The blockbuster production features a pyramid-shaped stage of light, trap doors and giant video screens.

“Vegas was amazing and the UK, European and US dates have been an absolute party,” says Howie D. “Now it’s time for us to visit our fans all over the world.”

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” added Brian Littrell. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”

Praise for The Backstreet Boys live:

‘There are trap doors, giant V-shaped video screens, a pyramid-type stage of light, impeccable choreography, numerous outfit changes and a whopping 32 songs’ - The Guardian (UK)

‘Two hours of pop perfection were matched by impressive vocals, a perfectly pitched setlist and proper interaction with the crowd. An array of tracks from new album DNA slotted seamlessly into the repertoire, but never distracted from revelling in the riches of the past’ - Express (UK)

‘Backstreet Boys party like its 1999’ – Variety Magazine

‘The performance was a reminder of a time when pop music was at its finest’ – Daily Star

The Backstreet Boys have spent the best part of two decades honing their craft, no other Boy Band compares. For a night of pure nostalgia and entertainment, you do not want to miss them live in 2023.

THE BACKSTREET BOYS

The DNA World Tour – Australia & New Zealand 2023

RAC ARENA, PERTH SATURDAY FEBRUARY 25 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE TUESDAY FEBRUARY 28

ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE WEDNESDAY MARCH 1

QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY SATURDAY MARCH 4 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY SUNDAY MARCH 5

BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE WEDNESDAY MARCH 8

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND SATURDAY MARCH 11

ALL TICKETS ON SALE NOW

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit:

backstreetboys.com & livenation.co.nz

The Backstreet Boys’ new Christmas album ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ is out now via BMG. This is their first Christmas album and features all the much loves festive classics including “White Christmas”, “Silent Night”, and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” plus three all new original holiday songs “Christmas In New York,” “Together”, and “Happy Days”.

