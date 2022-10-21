Anytime Fitness Hits It For Six With Their Latest Partnership With Auckland Cricket

It's no secret - Kiwis love sport. For most of us, it's more than a hobby, sports are ingrained in our culture. Sport is a major part of many of our lives, whether you're a participant or a fan, there's no doubt that it plays a major role in most New Zealanders’ upbringing. We start young, trading cards of our favourite players out of cereal boxes, spending lunchtimes on the school field imitating our heroes and participating in inter-school competitions. It's no wonder that by the time we reach adulthood, a BBQ with some mates before watching the game is a common Saturday occurrence.

Sport brings us together as a nation. There is a sense of pride among Kiwis that, even as a relatively small player on the enormous world stage, we manage to hold our own when it comes to going head-to-head with the best. New Zealand's sporting legacy is just an extension of our can-do attitude.

Cricket is a game that particularly resonates with New Zealanders. It's a summer sport, often played on weekend afternoons when we're all gathered around the television or (even better) out in the sun at one of our many beautiful grounds enjoying the match live. We cheer on our team as they battle it out on the field, and there's nothing quite like the feeling when they come out on top.

That's why Anytime Fitness is so excited to announce our new partnership with Auckland Cricket.

Auckland Cricket Association is one of the leading cricket organisations in New Zealand. Their focus is to make the sport easily accessible while providing the resources and facilities to foster the growth of the sport and its athletes. From recreational cricketers to international superstars, Auckland Cricket is committed to providing support and development for all players. Their statement for their shared vision sums it up perfectly "A game for all New Zealanders. A Game for life".

This is a vision that Anytime Fitness can get behind. It echoes the fact that we are a gym "for real people". Partnering with Auckland Cricket to provide access to premium fitness facilities to support their continued commitment to the development of cricket in Auckland is a natural fit for us.

"We are incredibly excited and honoured to be partnering with Auckland Cricket. Anytime Fitness has always had a strong focus on community. Our clubs act as a place to bring people together, a place where they feel welcomed and inspired to live an active, healthy lifestyle. New Zealand's love of cricket is an extension of this, with many of us looking to these amazing athletes as motivation to keep pushing towards our goals and a chance to connect when it comes time to support our favourite team." says Cameron Ward, CEO of Anytime Fitness NZ.

The partnership will see Anytime Fitness providing access to their world-class, premium facilities to the athletes of Auckland Cricket. As you can imagine, to get the most out of their athletes, Auckland Cricket needs access to premium fitness facilities with world-class, state-of-the-art equipment. That's exactly what Anytime Fitness can provide, along with 24/7 access to our clubs throughout New Zealand, allowing these athletes to train whenever and wherever it suits their schedule.

Anytime Fitness clubs are designed to create a welcoming environment where members and staff alike come together to support each other. The environment is tailored to ensure that every member feels comfortable, looked after, and has a clear path to achieving success in their fitness journey. While it may be easy to associate Auckland's best cricketers as being super-humans that don't have the same real-world struggles as the rest of us, the fact is that they are just regular people who have made an extraordinary commitment to their sport. They fit right in with our Anytime community. While our members may be inspired to see these regular kiwis pushing themselves at their local Anytime club, it equally motivates the players to be surrounded by such a supportive group of people.

New Zealand was built on a foundation of helping out our neighbour, getting stuck in together, and getting the work done with a smile. It's what makes us Kiwis.

Iain Laxon, Auckland Cricket CEO is excited about the new partnership, saying: “We are really excited to be partnering with Anytime Fitness to provide our people with access to world class fitness facilities. At Auckland Cricket we are committed to helping everyone enjoy a great cricket experience, and we are thrilled to be pairing with a company that is so committed to the experience they provide for all their members. Our Aces and Hearts are continually striving to be better than the day before and our relationship with Anytime will help them do that.”

But Anytime Fitness isn't just about supporting these cricketers and our members' needs inside the gym - we also aim to get involved and support the local cricket community. To coincide with our partnership with Auckland Cricket Association, we have a range of prizes and giveaways. This includes tickets to upcoming matches, so our community can get out there and support their fellow members as they battle it out on the pitch.

This is an opportunity for our members to take that supportive Anytime Fitness spirit we're known for and get behind their favourite teams in what is sure to be some exciting matches - a win-win situation for both our members and Auckland Cricket.

Our partnership with Auckland Cricket is made possible by Anytime Fitness's commitment to offering premium fitness facilities across Aotearoa. Our gyms are designed to be convenient, providing 24-hour access at over 55 locations across New Zealand. Our industry-leading facilities are equipped with the latest in gym equipment, technology, group fitness classes and expert fitness professionals to ensure that whether you're just starting on your fitness journey or are a professional athlete, you have access to a world-class training experience.

Anytime Fitness will meet you wherever you are on your fitness journey.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on our exciting partnership with Auckland Cricket. To find out more please visit www.anytimefitness.co.nz or www.aucklandcricket.co.nz

