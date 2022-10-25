Renaissance: The Age Of Genius | Coming To Life In Auckland This January

From the producers of The Art of Banksy and Michelangelo – A Different View comes the most immersive exhibition of the greatest Renaissance artists ever, in one room, in Auckland this January.

Direct from Europe, Renaissance: The Age of Genius brings to life about 500 works by unparalleled Renaissance artists including Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael, Sandro Botticelli, Titian and Caravaggio.

These paintings from museums worldwide will be shown using specialist multimedia projection, transporting visitors along an awe-inspiring journey through the art of the 15th and 16th Centuries.

The scale of the projection will see the artworks at roughly twice human height, thrusting viewers into the atmosphere of the paintings and offering a rare insight into what was going through the minds of these geniuses hundreds of years ago.

Mysterious La Giocondo (Mona Lisa) by da Vinci, The Birth of Venus by Botticelli, flawless Madonnas by Raphael, terrifying Medusa by Caravaggio, Sistine Chapel frescoes by Michelangelo, mythological allegories, religious subjects, portraits of famous nobles and beauties of the Renaissance era – all these images will remain in everyone's memory as a unique range of impressions.

Created in the Ukraine by digital media pioneers, Front Pictures, the exhibition gives a new depth to the most famous Renaissance masterpieces by putting them in a modern immersive multimedia form while preserving the spirit of the paintings.

The Renaissance: The Age of Genius creative team sought not only to select the most famous masterpieces of the era but also to preserve the spirit of these canvases intact, giving them a new multimedia form.

New Zealand promoter Stewart Macpherson from The Stetson Group says he’s delighted to be bringing such an important exhibition to New Zealand.

“For most New Zealanders, this will be as close as they will ever get to experiencing works by the Renaissance Geniuses and we’re very proud to be able to offer this opportunity,” he says.

“We also know that from our past exhibitions, New Zealanders want to see this art up close. We’re bringing the Vatican and the Louvre to them!”

Details:

4 – 29 January 2023

10am – 5pm daily. Last entry 4pm

The multimedia sequence runs for 40 minutes.

People can come into the exhibition at any time and can stay longer if they want to see a repeat of any material.

Tickets

General Admission - any day through the season.

Price pre midnight 24 December 2022 - $39*

From 25 December 2022 - $45*

Children under 12 – free (with an adult)

Purchase tickets online (Ticketmaster.co.nz) or at the Aotea Centre Box Office or at the exhibition.

*Service fees apply

© Scoop Media

