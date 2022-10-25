Auckland Charity Dinner To Fight Modern Slavery

The arts and business communities are joining forces with Tearfund NZ to present a fundraiser to fight human trafficking in the Asia-Pacific region. The Trafficking Unlocked gala dinner will be hosted by Tearfund NZ in partnership with the Royal New Zealand Ballet and Nikko Asset Management at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on November 4.

Tearfund has been fighting modern slavery for more than a decade and along the way has enlisted the help of New Zealand’s business community through its Trafficking Unlocked fundraisers.

This year’s event will use the power of the creative arts to explore the human experience of modern-day slavery, drawing from the mediums of art, dance, music, poetry and song. A feature will be a performance by Royal New Zealand Ballet Artist Luke Cooper, in a short work inspired by overcoming adversity to find freedom, specially created for the event. A panel of experts will present Tearfund’s holistic vision, explore innovative ways to partner in the fight with Aotearoa’s business community and answer questions.

Tearfund CEO Ian McInnes says there are more than 27.5 million people caught in forced slavery of which 6.3 million are exploited for sex.

“It is a huge task to reduce these numbers and that is why Tearfund needs the influence and creativity of the philanthropic community to combat the crime of human trafficking. It’s not just about releasing survivors from harm, it is about stopping trafficking before it starts through prevention, breaking the criminal networks involved and helping to prosecute those behind this miserable trade in human lives. To do this, it’s going to take a strong network of generous individuals and businesses in NZ to bring down these networks of traffickers and change the tide on trafficking.”

Tearfund’s National Partnerships Manager Charlotte Rowse says a good example of the power that comes from synergy and collaboration with socially conscious businesses is Tearfund’s partnership with Nikko Asset Management.

“Last year, the New Zealand arm of Nikko AM launched their Freedom Fund, a first-of-its-kind philanthropic investment fund which allows socially-conscious investors and businesses to put otherwise dormant capital to work in the fight against modern slavery and trafficking. With Nikko AM and its partners covering all operating costs and management fees, and a unique tax-exempt structure in place, 100% of all returns generated from the pooled capital can be donated to the cause – while investors retain the flexibility to access their money at any time.”

Nikko AM NZ managing director George Carter, who will be speaking at Trafficking Unlocked, says he was motivated to create the fund by hearing about the work that Tearfund and its partners are doing to combat slavery and human trafficking.

“It’s impossible to not be appalled at the exploitation that is all too common, and so it’s a privilege to be able to do something which can help bring those accountable to justice and to see the victims given hope and a fresh start,” says Mr Carter.

Nikko AM is one of many businesses across the country that recognise the role they can play in being a part of the solution, and we are both honoured and encouraged as more continue to partner in Tearfund’s mission, says Mrs Rowse.

It is through Nikko AM’s sponsorship of ballet dancer, Luke Cooper, that Tearfund has partnered with the Royal New Zealand Ballet for this year’s event.

RNZB artistic director Patricia Barker says that the Royal New Zealand Ballet is honoured to be a part of Trafficking Unlocked. “I hope that Luke’s performance will help to convey Tearfund’s powerful and essential message—with movement and music expressing what can be so difficult to comprehend in words.”

The event will be hosted by Television New Zealand’s Breakfast host Indira Stewart, and other speakers include award-winning humanitarian advocate Nikki Denholm, former human trafficking Detective, Sean Hatwell, and Tearfund CEO Ian McInnes. The evening will also include performances from singer/songwriter Georgia Lines and a range of talented artists.

When: Friday, November 4

Where: Ballroom, Pullman Hotel, Auckland

Time: 6.30pm

Book at Tearfund.org.nz

