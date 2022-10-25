ProCare Charitable Foundation Announces 2022 Grants Application Opening Date

On 1 November 2022, the ProCare Charitable Foundation will open applications for grants from registered charities working to improve the health and wellbeing of communities in the greater Auckland region.

As with previous years, the total amount of funds available for distribution this year is up to $250,000. The minimum amount for funding requests is $25,000 – up to a maximum of $100,000.

June McCabe, Chair of the ProCare Foundation says: “Since 2015 the ProCare Charitable Foundation has made more than $1.6 million available to organisations that:

• Promote or deliver health related activities

• Improve population health outcomes

• Improve through education or other services the wellbeing of greater Auckland communities

• Reduce health inequalities and alleviate poverty or deprivation

• Other initiatives or innovations that fall within the purposes of the foundation.

"These grants are available due to the generosity of our ProCare general practices in order to support and improve the wellbeing of the people of Tāmaki Makaurau,” concludes McCabe.

The application round will open at 9.00am on 1 November 2022 and close on 30 November 2022 or prior if the subscribed quantity of applications is reached. Applicants should read the important notice and criteria on ProCare’s website before applying.

Notes to editors

Only a subscribed quantity of applications will be able to be submitted. Should there be an oversubscription of applications received the grant round will close automatically. If the subscribed quantity of applications is not received by the closing date of 30 November 2022 the grant round will automatically close at 5pm on this date. Grants can be made to charities providing services in greater Auckland - that is the Northern hills of Bombay to the Southern limits of Warkworth including Waiheke Island and the Auckland isthmus.

About the ProCare Charitable Foundation:

The ProCare Charitable Foundation was created through the generosity of its shareholding members for the purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of Auckland communities. In 2013, the member shareholders gifted their non-voting shares (B Shares) so that the Foundation could receive dividends to build a capital base and an annual granting programme for promoting the health and wellbeing of disadvantaged communities across the Auckland region. The ProCare Charitable Foundation also welcomes donations from other sources. For more information click here.

© Scoop Media

