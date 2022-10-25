Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealander Susan Marshall Finished First Female & Fifth Overall In Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 7:16 pm
Press Release: Sri Chinmoy Marathon Team

Susan Marshall. Photo credit: Sri Chinmoy Marathon Team.

Susan Marshall (age 38) from New Zealand finished first female and fifth overall today with her time of 50 days+16:23:53 in the 26th edition of the world’s longest certified foot race—Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race. https://3100.srichinmoyraces.org Proving her metal and steely determination, Marshall has been running ultras and multi-day races many years, winning two six-day races. Despite New York City’s blustery winds and pummeling rains last spring, she completed 442 miles in a six-day race, exceeding her own estimates. Exceling in her debut 3100 Mile Race, Marshall became the ninth woman completing it in 26 years—even as 678 women have summitted Mt. Everest in 47 years (1975-2021). As an aside, chef Marshall dishes up healthy delish vegetarian fare at My Rainbow-Dreams Café in Canberra, Australia.

Harita Davies, New Zealand’s record-setting national female champion in last year’s 3100 Mile Race (50 days+13:23:14), was Marshall’s helper this year. Davies has completed three 3100 Mile Races herself.

Stutisheel Lebedev (Kyiv, Ukraine) finished sixth on the morning of October 25 2022. Eleven competitors (eight men, three women) represented 10 countries. Winner Italian Andrea Marcato finished in 43 days+03:20:27, purely on a plant-based alkaline diet. World record-holder “Flying Finn” Ashprihanal Aalto was second, completing his phenomenal 16th 3100 Mile Race in 45 days+16:28:47. (Aalto’s world record was set in 2015—40 days+09:06:21.) Asian and Taiwanese record-holder Lo Wei Ming placed third with a personal best: 46 days+15:01:43. Vasu Duzhiy (St. Petersburg, Russia) was fourth in 48 days+10:59:02.

The 26th edition of the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race ran September 4-October 25. Runners must complete it in 52 days, averaging 59.6 miles daily—over 2 marathons—totaling 118 successive marathons. The course is a 0.5488-mile loop around Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School (165-65 84th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens). The “Mount Everest of Ultra-Running" has seen only 51 finishers in 25 years—while over 4,000 have climbed Mt. Everest since 1953.

