SHARON VAN ETTEN Announces Nadia Reid And Anthonie Tonnon As NZ Tour Supports

Solid Entertainment and Banished Music are thrilled to present Sharon Van Etten, and her full band in New Zealand for The Darkness Fades tour 2022. Two handpicked artists are now confirmed for two very special nights in December. Nadia Reid boasting one of the best voices in Aotearoa and wide international critical acclaim will play in Auckland; and the 2022 Taite Music Prize winner and one of New Zealand’s most engaging and powerful performers, Anthonie Tonnon will play in Wellington. Calling these shows ‘must-see’ would be the understatement of the year.

The Wellington concert only has a handful of tickets remaining before a complete sell-out, and quick purchase is also advised for Auckland’s Civic Theatre where tickets are selling fast. Tickets from Ticketmaster.

These shows will be a rare treat for music fans taking place in two magnificent venues perfectly suited to Sharon Van Etten’s deeply compelling performances. Auckland’s majestic Civic Theatre, seldom even available for concerts, has probably the best acoustics and sightlines of any venue in NZ. Alongside Wellington’s Opera House, with its lavish interior and original features - both are remarkable settings providing a sense of occasion in which magic will happen.

“Stunning” is the word most used to describe Sharon Van Etten’s concerts. She's one of the century's great songwriters, a truly exceptional lyricist, and as for that voice…

Last in Auckland in 2019, playing a sold-out Powerstation show in support of Remind Me Tomorrow, Sharon Van Etten was a musician at the peak of her powers. The album went on to become one of the year’s most universally praised Albums of the Year and cemented Van Etten as one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her accompanying concerts were breathtaking, her performances a visceral connection with her audiences.

“Horrifically good…..anyone who saw Sharon Van Etten last night at Auckland’s Powerstation will be convinced. The woman is a rock star…..she’s bloody magnificent” - stuff.co.nz

“A stunning show from an artist at the top of her game.” - 13th Floor

Returning for her third tour of New Zealand, Sharon Van Etten holds a strong connection with her fans and a storied history that rippled around the world from previous visits. Her first tour in 2015 travelled to the four major centres, leaving audiences spell-bound with her sublime performances. A surprise live TV cross from soundcheck into Campbell Live resulted in the host being moved to tears and the clip making headlines on music news feeds worldwide.

The release of the album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong has elevated Van Etten to rock royalty with Pitchfork declaring “Sharon Van Etten Is An Institution Now” and Rolling Stone describes Van Etten as “one of the most fearless, soul-shredding songwriters on the planet.”

In this time, epic Ten has been released - an album of artists covering Van Etten’s songs, including Fiona Apple, Lucinda Williams, Big Red Machine and Idles. There was also work with artists ranging from Josh Homme and Courtney Barnett to Norah Jones, with whom she reimagined ‘Seventeen’, a drop-dead killer and a song of the year in 2020. Three more instant classics followed; ‘Like I Used To’ is a stunning collaboration with Angel Olsen, a heart-stopping anthemic song featuring on many best of the year 2021 lists. ‘Porta’ and ‘Used To It’ are single releases from this year; both are sublime and neither featured on the new album. We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong intentionally had no pre album release singles on it and is a record to be listened to fresh and in its entirety.

Sharon Van Etten is an artist who touches people with her raw honesty, free-flowing emotional richness, and openness. She has a voice and delivery that slays; there is an emotional depth and intensity that stir passionate devotion and a near-spiritual connection to her words and music.

The Darkness Fades tour arrives in support of her brilliant brand-new sixth album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, and the recent announcement of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong (Deluxe Edition), featuring two brand new unreleased songs out November 11th on Jagjaguwar.

AUCKLAND CIVIC THEATRE – 12 DECEMBER 2022

With one of New Zealand’s most evocative and profound songwriters, NADIA REID

Tickets Onsale from Ticketmaster

WELLINGTON OPERA HOUSE – 13 DECEMBER 2022

With award-winning singer-songwriter, ANTHONIE TONNON

Tickets Onsale from Ticketmaster

