The Kāpiti Food Fair Welcomes Country Music Artist Jody Direen

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand, October 27th, 2022: Aotearoa Music Awards winner for best country music artist, Jody Direen, is ready to hit the Tuatara Stage at this year’s Kāpiti Food Fair on Saturday December 3rd, and she can’t wait to meet the Kāpiti community.

“We were thrilled to get Jody on board for the Fair,” shared Helene Judge, co-owner of the Kāpiti Food Fair. “Jody has been a vibrant part of the Australasia country music scene since 2015. She’s toured New Zealand and Australia, performed with country acts like Tim McGraw, and supported Kenny Rogers, LeAnne Rimes and Scott McCreery on their NZ tour. We’re super happy to have her with us to celebrate the holidays and kick off the summer of ‘22!”

“Visiting the Kāpiti Coast has been on my bucket list for forever,” shared Jody when we contacted her last year. “I’ve heard about the friendly people, sandy beaches, and spectacular landscapes – I'm excited to finally be on my way. Not only do I get to visit and experience the heart and soul of the Kāpiti community, but I get to perform as part of the Kāpiti Food Fair, an iconic, family friendly event.”

When asked what fans could expect at this year’s performance, Jody shared this: “A memorable show, upbeat, uplifting, original. I write my own songs, collaborate with other writers, and have also recorded other songwriter's songs, so we’ll have a few covers in the mix, too.”

If you haven't secured your tickets yet, now is the time to do so – adult tickets are only $10 if you purchase now until October 31st. Starting November 1, the price goes up to $15 per adult ticket. Tickets can be purchased on the Kāpiti Food Fair online ticketing platform, Humanitix.

“Humanitix is a registered charity for the tech generation and their event platform is how they raise money to make an impact,” said Jeanine van Kradenburg, co-owner of the Fair. “Your booking fee covers their costs, and everything else goes to their education projects that help to change lives. Kāpiti Food Fair has chosen to support ‘A better start for disadvantaged Māori and Pasifika students’ – the Humanitix booking fee is included in our ticket prices, so the great thing is – there is nothing extra to pay at the checkout.”

“We can’t stress enough our desire for visitors to avoid long queues at the Ticket Office, and to purchase tickets ahead of the big day,” added Helene. “We decided in 2021 that we needed to take our ticketing online to gather visitor information and improve ticket marketing so we can be professional and sustainable as a major event in the long run. The 2021 Fair was cancelled due to Covid so now we are facing delivery of the 2022 we are so excited after a two-year absence, yet also nervous about the ‘surprise factor’ for visitors who arrive on the day without a ticket.”

“Having your ticket ahead of time will simply mean scanning your ticket at Gate Entry and walking quickly into the Fair,” added Jeanine. “If you choose to buy your tickets on the day, you still can, however we can’t guarantee how long it will take as it depends on the queues at the Ticket Office. Every booking will require a buyer name, email, phone, suburb and post code to complete your purchase, so having tickets ahead of December 3rd is the best bet for sure!”

Kāpiti Food Fair will be held on Saturday December 3rd, 2022, at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast with gates open from 10am to 4pm.

Get your early bird tickets online now while they are priced at $10 per adult, children up to 16 are FREE and those with a Gold Card or Student ID are only $5.

Book your tickets at >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2022

About:

Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. Now privately owned and operated in a business partnership between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg, the vision of the Fair is about making a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies.

While their mission is to bring visitors to Kāpiti for a fun, tasty and indulgent day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food, Helene and Jeanine also endeavour for Kāpiti Food Fair to be remembered as an iconic food and beverage pop-up extravaganza that sees visitors returning year after year.

