Denzel Returns With Addictive Pop Anthem 'Like I Do'

Emerging Samoan/European singer Denzel has released, ‘Like I Do’, a pure, addictive pop anthem and the second single for his upcoming debut EP.

‘Like I Do’ follows the success of debut single ‘Perfect’, which featured on the Hot NZ Music Charts and gained over 80,000 Spotify streams.

Track producer Dan Martin (‘35’ producer, 2022 Silver Scroll Award Winner), says Like I Do represents a sound that many people know and love, but we rarely see come out of Aotearoa.

“Denzel’s vocals are reminiscent of Pop/RnB icons like The Weeknd, Charlie Puth, and Bruno Mars. The music itself reminds me of those massive pop hits of the 2000s - the ones you’d hear everywhere, replay to on your iPod 100 times and blast on the car radio.”

“Like I Do is a fresh, Kiwi take on the staple pop anthem. Prepare to have the hook stuck in your head all summer long.”

Denzel says as soon as the first makings of Like I Do came together in the studio with Dan, they both knew they were on to something special.

“This may be one of my favourite tracks I’ve ever written. I can’t wait to share it with the world and play it live over and over.”

Always surrounded by music growing up, Denzel’s big splash into NZ’s pop music scene has been a lifetime in the making.

“Growing up Samoan in Tāmaki Makaurau, music was everywhere and a part of everything.

“Music for me is expressing everything I feel but can’t say in person. It’s my way of making us all feel less alone and better understanding - taking the personal and turning it universal.”

A house rendition of Like I Do has been remixed by DJ Dan Aux, which has already seen radioplay on George FM. A Dancehall remix will be released in the coming weeks.

Continuing his culmination of Pop-Funk and RnB and old and new school, Denzel will release the rest of his EP before the end of 2022.

“The rest of the project has more of a pop sound which I'm super excited about sharing - it has such a fresh funky vibe.”

'Like I Do' is available now for streaming on all major platforms.

