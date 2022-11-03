Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ On Screen Launches The Gaylene Preston Collection

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 11:36 am
Press Release: NZ On Screen

NZ On Screen celebrates the extensive career of trailblazing writer, director and producer Dame Gaylene Preston with the launch of The Gaylene Preston Collection.

Traversing more than 40 years of Preston’s award-winning screen career, The Gaylene Preston Collection contains over 40 titles including short films, television, home movies, interviews and 16 of her feature films and documentaries in full length. Alongside this rich offering are written backgrounders from cinematographer and frequent collaborator Alun Bollinger, film reviewer and entertainment reporter Kate Rodger, and Preston’s personal assistant, archivist (and poet) Danny Bultitude. These testaments to Preston’s talent as a filmmaker add another layer of understanding to her influential body of work. An excerpt from Dame Gaylene Preston’s forthcoming memoir Gaylene’s Take: Her Life in New Zealand Film also joins the backgrounders in the collection.

Bultitude, who has been working with Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision over the past two years to archive and preserve Preston’s works — many of which you’ll find in the NZ On Screen collection — comments on her contribution to New Zealand’s screen industry in his backgrounder; “Like a well-thumbed book, the story of New Zealand film will indelibly be covered in Gaylene’s fingerprints, creased at the points where only she applied pressure. From the non-narrative documentary of Learning Fast and Making Utu, to the feminist thrills of movies Mr Wrong and Perfect Strangers, to the fascinating hybrids that are Hold Up and Home By Christmas; Gaylene goes where others fear to tread, and then she stomps hard.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ On Screen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stardome Observatory: Last Blood Moon Until 2025

A blood moon at midnight tonight will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 