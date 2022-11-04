Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Watene-Zelezniak Returns To Squad

Friday, 4 November 2022, 6:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

York, England, November 3, 2022 – Winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returns in the only change to the New Zealand Kiwis’ 19-man squad for their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Fiji Bati at MKM Stadium in Hull on Saturday (7.30pm kick-off local time; 8.30am Sunday NZT).The 27-year-old Watene-Zelezniak fills the vacancy created by prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ one-match suspension for a high tackle on Dan Norman in last Friday night’s win over Ireland in Leeds.The squad has been named in alphabetical order with the final line-up to be confirmed 75 minutes before kick-off on Saturday.Apart from Waerea-Hargreaves, the other players omitted are prop Moses Leota, centre-second rower Marata Niukore, centre Sebastian Kris and hooker Jeremy Marshall-King.For the second time in successive World Cups, the Kiwis and Fiji meet at the quarter-final stage of the tournament.When the two nations met for the first time in 2017, the Bati caused a major shock by winning 4-2 in a tryless contest in Wellington.Of the squad named today, Watene-Zelezniak, Jordan Rapana, Joseph Tapine, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Isaac Liu all played in the 2017 encounter. Waerea-Hargreaves was also in the line-up that day while Kenny Bromwich and Peta Hiku weren’t selected.The Kiwis go into their quarter-final after topping Pool C with victories over the Lebanon Cedars (34-12), Jamaica’s Reggae Warriors (68-6) and the Ireland Wolfhounds (48-10).After losing 8-42 to the Kangaroos in their opening match, Fiji beat Italy’s Azzurri 60-4 and the Scotland Bravehearts 30-14 to finish runner-up in Pool B. NZ KIWIS v FIJI BATI MKM Stadium, Hull7.30pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022

SQUAD NO.PLAYERS NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER
16NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA# 804
8JESSE BROMWICH (c)# 775
12KENNY BROMWICH# 796
6DYLAN BROWN# 826
10JAMES FISHER-HARRIS# 801
14KIERAN FORAN# 757
4PETA HIKU# 781
7JAHROME HUGHES# 819
20ISAAC LIU# 805
1JOSEPH MANU# 815
2RONALDO MULITALO# 824
21CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD# 820
17BRITON NIKORA# 818
11ISAIAH PAPALI’I# 817
5JORDAN RAPANA# 798
9BRANDON SMITH# 816
13JOSEPH TAPINE# 800
23SCOTT SORENSEN# 831
19DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK# 794

