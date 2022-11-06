Australia Lead The Way On Day One Of FAST5 Netball World Series

5 November, 2022

Australia completed the day with three wins to be the only unbeaten team after day one of the FAST5 Netball World Series in Christchurch.

England and South Africa recorded two wins and a loss each while the FAST5 Ferns and Uganda sit behind with one win and two losses while Jamaica remained winless after three games.

Still in the infancy of their FAST5 journey, the popular and well-drilled Uganda were seemingly headed for their second win of the day when pipped at the post 38-34 by a late-charging England, who for the second time on the day pulled out a miraculous win on the back of spectacular long-range shooting from Reed.

South Africa bounced back to end the day with two wins after extracting an unlikely 28-27 win over Jamaica with another dramatic finish.

Australia pocketed a second straight win when shading South Africa 25-19 in a low-scoring and largely defensive contest.

Winning the crowd over with their pre-match dance movements, Uganda went on to post their first-ever FAST5 win in just their second match when outclassing Jamaica 33-22.

The FAST5 Ferns, Australia and South Africa all posted opening round wins to set the early pace.

The FAST5 Ferns took time to find their feet against a well-performed Uganda before Dunn stepped up with a flurry of long-range shots to help steer her side to a 49-32 win.

South Africa clinched a 32-26 win over the young England side while Australia opened the tournament with a comprehensive 39-15 win over Jamaica.

Day two gets underway from 12.00pm on Sunday with more round robin matches before playoffs later in the afternoon and evening.

© Scoop Media

