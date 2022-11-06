FAST5 Ferns Take One Win, Two Narrow Losses On Day One In Christchurch

5 November, 2022

The FAST5 Ferns face an uphill battle to retain their FAST5 Netball World Series title after Christchurch embraced the return of the two-day carnival with a dramatic opening day on Saturday.

Despite a stirring last quarter comeback against old rivals Australia in the final match of the day, when the FAST5 Ferns clawed their way back from a 13-goal deficit, it proved a bridge too far when they were pipped 33-31 at the post.

After an earlier loss to England, the result left the FAST5 Ferns with two losses and a win heading into their final two matches tomorrow when final play-off matches will be decided.

Five two-pointers in succession from FAST5 Ferns shooters Filda Vui and Tiana Metuarau and a six-pointed from Vui in the final power play had the New Zealanders right back in the mix after their shooting had failed to fire during the first three quarters. But they are now left with a big challenge ahead.

Featuring the world’s top six teams and returning to the calendar after a three-year hiatus, the only tweak to the rules from previous editions – which centred on the power play period – proved a decisive factor.

In the past, teams would nominate one quarter where they would earn double points for successful shots from the one, two and three-point zones. This weekend the power play has come into effect in the final 90 seconds of every six-minute quarter and so far, that has contributed to outcomes and changed dynamics across several of the games.

The FAST5 Ferns, Uganda and Jamaica all felt the ramifications of last second super shots with England and South Africa being the beneficiaries.

With the FAST5 Ferns leading by five goals with seconds left on the clock ahead of fulltime, well-performed England shooter Paige Reed hit the winner from the three-point zone to collect six points for the shot to upset the home side 32-31.

After two matches, that left the FAST5 Ferns with a one win one loss record. Despite holding the edge throughout and the advantage of more shots at goal, the FAST5 Ferns were unable to shake a gallant England.

Shooters Aliyah Dunn and Georgia Heffernan were effective from two-point range but the New Zealanders couldn’t capitalise during the power plays, defender Jayda Pechova impressed with her strong efforts to keep the FAST5 Ferns’ scoring opportunities limited.

© Scoop Media

