Ormond-Maunsell To Debut Against The Cook Islands

Gold Coast’s Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell has been brought in to make her Kiwi Ferns debut as starting centre against the Cook Islands on Sunday, November 6 at 5.00pm at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Her inclusion follows the withdrawal of Apii Nicholls due to a minor injury to her Achilles from round one.

The change will see Shanice Parker replace Nicholls in fullback, Ormond-Maunsell join Page McGregor in the centres, Karli Hansen move up to 18th woman and Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly at 19th woman.

Ormond-Maunsell (18) was surprised by head coach Ricky Henry about her debut at jersey presentation the night before.

“It was definitely a shock, I knew my time would come but I wasn’t in a rush to make my debut,” Ormond-Maunsell said.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I know for sure it will when I get to the stadium.”

Tune in LIVE on Spark Sport at 6.00am NZT (November 7) and delayed on Three at 9.30am.

NZ Kiwi Ferns team v Cook Islands by squad number and position (amended):

21 | Shanice Parker (Fullback)

24 | Mele Hufanga (Wing)

4 | Page McGregor (Centre)

19 | Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell (Centre)

5 | Madison Bartlett (Wing)

6 | Laishon Albert-Jones (Five Eighth)

7 | Raecene McGregor (Halfback)

8 | Mya Hill-Moana (Prop)

9 | Krystal Rota (Hooker)

10 | Annetta Claudia-Nu’uausala (Prop)

18 | Otesa Pule (Second Row)

12 | Amber-Paris Hall (Second Row)

16 | Charlotte Scanlan (Loose Forward)

14 | Nita Maynard (Interchange)

23 | Brianna Clark (Interchange)

20 | Crystal Tamarua (Interchange)

17 | Christyl Stowers (Interchange)

19 | Karli Hansen (18th Woman)

22 | Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (19th Woman)

© Scoop Media

