Ormond-Maunsell To Debut Against The Cook Islands

Monday, 7 November 2022, 7:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

Gold Coast’s Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell has been brought in to make her Kiwi Ferns debut as starting centre against the Cook Islands on Sunday, November 6 at 5.00pm at the LNER Community Stadium in York. 

Her inclusion follows the withdrawal of Apii Nicholls due to a minor injury to her Achilles from round one. 

The change will see Shanice Parker replace Nicholls in fullback, Ormond-Maunsell join Page McGregor in the centres, Karli Hansen move up to 18th woman and Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly at 19th woman.

Ormond-Maunsell (18) was surprised by head coach Ricky Henry about her debut at jersey presentation the night before. 

“It was definitely a shock, I knew my time would come but I wasn’t in a rush to make my debut,” Ormond-Maunsell said. 

“It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I know for sure it will when I get to the stadium.” 

Tune in LIVE on Spark Sport at 6.00am NZT (November 7) and delayed on Three at 9.30am. 

NZ Kiwi Ferns team v Cook Islands by squad number and position (amended):

21 | Shanice Parker (Fullback)
24 | Mele Hufanga (Wing)
4 | Page McGregor (Centre)
19 | Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell (Centre)
5 | Madison Bartlett (Wing)
6 | Laishon Albert-Jones (Five Eighth)
7 | Raecene McGregor (Halfback)
8 | Mya Hill-Moana (Prop)
9 | Krystal Rota (Hooker)
10 | Annetta Claudia-Nu’uausala (Prop)
18 | Otesa Pule (Second Row)
12 | Amber-Paris Hall (Second Row)
16 | Charlotte Scanlan (Loose Forward)
14 | Nita Maynard (Interchange)
23 | Brianna Clark (Interchange)
20 | Crystal Tamarua (Interchange)
17 | Christyl Stowers (Interchange)
19 | Karli Hansen (18th Woman)
22 | Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (19th Woman)

