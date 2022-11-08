Seventy-six-year-old Proves That Age Isn’t A Barrier When It Comes To SPCA’s Jump To The Rescue

Whether you get a thrill from fostering more than 250 cats and kittens, attending multiple animal rescues, or finally facing your fear of heights, SPCA is calling on all adrenaline junkies to add some extra excitement to their lives to support thousands of vulnerable animals across New Zealand.

The charity’s annual Jump to the Rescue fundraiser is taking off once again and SPCA is encouraging New Zealanders to get involved by taking part in a tandem skydive in December, with all funds raised going towards helping the county’s most vulnerable animals.

Seventy-six year old Liz Greening is proving that age is no barrier. The former volunteer at Kerikeri SPCA has been building up the nerve to take the plunge after plenty of encouragement from her community.

“I’m a real cat person and have three of my own all from the SPCA, including our 23-year-old Misty,” Liz says.

“Although I’m absolutely terrified of heights, I thought ‘oh, I’ll just do it’, people tell me once I’m over the initial shock of the jump, I’ll get to enjoy a nice view.”

“I just want to make as much as I can to help the animals that go into SPCA’s care.”

Twenty-four-year-old Aleisha Hoult from Wellington is joining the diverse group of animal-lovers soaring through the skies to raise vital funds, and is planning on the event also acting as a celebration of her 25th birthday. Ms Hoult has helped foster more than 250 cats and kittens during the past 10 years.

“By doing the Jump to the Rescue I am hoping to raise more awareness in what SPCA does for thousands of New Zealand animals. I’m excited to raise a portion of money to go towards their much-needed services such as adoptions, fostering, welfare, vet services and the rescuing of vulnerable animals,” says Ms Hoult.

Participants have two months to fundraise, with those raising more than $800 able to jump for free in the event. From Bay of Islands to Queenstown, participants will jump alongside other animal-lovers, with all jumps taking place on 3 December with the exception of Taupo, which takes place 10 December.

SPCA Wellington Inspector of 17 years, Ben Lakomy is also swapping his uniform for a parachute as he has also signed up to take the plunge.

“I've seen first-hand how much help animals across the Land of the Long White Cloud have needed, and that help doesn't come cheap.

“In the past month alone, my team has used significant resources feeding underweight and neglected animals that we had to remove from their homes. Without the SPCA's help, it's no exaggeration that some of those animals would not have made it. I’m jumping because I’m so passionate about what we do.”

SPCA CEO Gabby Clezy says the event is an opportunity not only for individuals, but for teams wanting to get involved.

“We look forward to this thrilling event each year, and are blown away by the incredible stories and support we receive as part of it,” says Ms Clezy. “This year we’re cheering on individuals taking the plunge, but also suggesting people team up with your friends, whānau or workmates (or nominate your boss!) to jump as a crew.

“We are thrilled to see members of our own crew taking the plunge, including our very own Board Chair, David Broderick, who will be making the jump for a second time. This shows his true dedication to raising money to help animals in need.

“There are fundraising challenges and rewards for various achievements. This is an incredible opportunity to doing something courageous, different and adrenaline-filled for the 30,000-plus animals coming to SPCA each year.”

People who are interested in taking part can sign up via jumptotherescure.spca.nz. They can choose from jump sites at Bay of Islands, Auckland, T

