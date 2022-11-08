Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Grassroots Football To Gain Six-figure Benefit From New Zealand Football Foundation Fundraising Project

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Football Foundation

The Football Foundation’s nationwide World Cup Lottery has raised more than $120,000 to help clubs and schools throughout New Zealand.

The core purpose of NZ Football Foundation (NZFF) is to give back, using “Football for Good” throughout the country.

After the impact of the pandemic on funding options, the Foundation wanted to explore innovative ways of supporting new income streams for football. Through big and bold thinking, the Foundation invested in a new fundraising approach to support clubs and schools with a fundraising lottery - the prize being eight double trips to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The opportunity to participate and share in the lead financial benefits (to levels never available before) was offered to many football clubs and schools throughout the country. Staying true to the Foundation’s core values, all participating organisations agreed to spend their grant money within one of the Foundations’ pillars; Women and Girls, Social, Impact, Innovation or Youth.

The Foundation are thrilled that 115 clubs will receive grant funding for the first time through this initiative, and the foundation is excited to see within which pillars their grant allocation will be spent.

The total grant money raised was more than $120,000. That is a significant amount of money to be put into grassroots football across New Zealand, and it is money that clubs desperately need, especially with rising costs, limited sponsors, and the array of new challenges since the Covid pandemic.

As well as providing financial help, the project also highlighted how the football community could work together for the common good. It brought out some amazing acts of community support and generosity.

With $124,110 going back into grassroots football throughout the country, the Foundation is pleased that this initiative was a success, and are proud that they are living up to their motto which is ‘Football For Good’.

Stardome Observatory: Last Blood Moon Until 2025

A blood moon at midnight tonight will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

