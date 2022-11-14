Dudding Returns For Central Stags' Milestone Match

Unbeaten heading into this week's halfway stage of the national first-class championship, the Central Stags have made one change ahead of the first Plunket Shield match in Palmerston North this season.

BLACKCAP Blair Tickner drops out of the squad with the international T20 series against India looming, fellow Hawke’s Bay paceman Liam Dudding taking his place in the twelve for the free admission four-dayer at Fitzherbert Park.

The match will be the 100th first-class fixture between the Central Districts and Wellington, and the Stags want to make sure they are on the right side of history.

Coach Rob Walter says he’s pleased with the momentum so far this summer, the side coming off a draw against Canterbury; innings victory over defending champions the Auckland Aces; and last week’s 279-run thumping of Northern Districts, the Stags now breathing down Canterbury’s neck at the top of the points table.

“Now we need to continue taking care of business,” said Walter who had named 19-year-old batsman Curtis Heaphy on debut last week.

Opening the batting with Will Young, Heaphyshone with solid knocks of 44 and 80 on debut, and now heads to his first match in his home District, Manawatu.

Stags captain Tom Bruce meanwhile added a further two half centuries last week to his prolific 2022, a golden year in the 31-year-old Taranaki batsman's career.

Bruce is now averaging an astounding 112 for the 2022 calendar year in the Plunket Shield championship, including a career-best 208 not out, 204 not out, 90 not out at Fitzherbert Park all last season, and 169 this season.

The toss tomorrow is at 10am with livescoring and a free livestream all four days from 10.30am at www.cdcricket.co.nz

The Central Hinds are meanwhile getting ready for the start of the women’s national Domestic season with the first two rounds of the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at home at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth next weekend.

2022/23 PLUNKET SHIELD Round Four

CENTRAL STAGS v WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

10.30am • Monday 14 November - Thursday 17 November 2022

CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD (one change)

Tom Bruce (c) — Taranaki, RH batsman, off-spin bowler

Doug Bracewell — Hawke’s Bay, RH pace allrounder

Josh Clarkson — Nelson, RH pace allrounder

Dane Cleaver (w) — Manawatu, RH wicketkeeper-batsman

Liam Dudding — Hawke’s Bay, RH pace bowler

Curtis Heaphy — Manawatu, RH batsman

Ajaz Patel — Hawke’s Bay, LH off-spin bowler

Brett Randell — RH pace allrounder

Brad Schmulian — Hawke’s Bay, RH batsman, leg-spin bowler

Ray Toole — Manawatu, LH pace bowler

Bayley Wiggins — Hawke’s Bay, RH batsman, wicketkeeper

Will Young — Taranaki, RH batsman

Head Coach: Rob Walter

Contracted players unavailable for selection:

Blair Tickner — Hawke's Bay

Seth Rance — Wairarapa

Greg Hay — Nelson (injury)

Ben Smith — Whanganui (injury)

PLUNKET SHIELD POINTS AFTER THREE ROUNDS

Canterbury 44 (2 wins)

Central Stags 41 (2 wins)

Otago Volts 27 (1 win)

Wellington Firebirds 27 (1 win)

Auckland Aces 26 (1 win)

Northern Districts 15 (0 wins)

Maximum points available per round: 20

© Scoop Media

