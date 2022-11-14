Mediaworks’ Rova Welcomes All Podcast Addicts With New Brand Campaign

MediaWorks’ digital streaming app rova has gone live with a new brand campaign today, inviting all podcast enthusiasts (aka ‘Pod-heads’) to dive into its seriously addictive podcasts.

With a cheeky tagline of ‘calling all Pod-heads’, the TVC, digital, outdoor and social campaign acknowledges New Zealanders’ growing passion for accessing their favourite content as and when they want it.

To launch the campaign, listeners can message rova’s ‘Pod-dealer’ via Facebook or Instagram, and get sent personalised podcast recommendations.

MediaWorks Senior Marketing Manager Lee Gilmour says, “rova is New Zealand's platform that is curated especially for Kiwis, so we wanted to create a campaign that puts podcast lovers right at the centre; recommending seriously addictive local and international podcasts and allowing the audience to be a part of this growing community of Pod-heads.”

There are currently 16 rova original podcasts* available on the app (including Grey Areas, What the F Was That?, Talking out the Trash and Straight Dribble to name a few) and MediaWorks continues to expand its digital audio footprint with brand new podcasts coming in December and early 2023.

New podcasts include the much anticipated Season 2 of Aotearoa Hip Hop, a how-to-guide for home reno enthusiasts with Renovation Nation, and some of Aotearoa’s most well known personalities from the rainbow community tell their coming out stories in Full Disclosure with Karen O’Leary.

But rova isn’t just about Kiwi content - it’s about the best content for Kiwis. The app continues to expand its digital offering of the best independent local and international content. From True Crime to Comedy, Business to Entertainment, Kiwi Pod-heads can indulge their addiction on rova!

The new rova campaign was created by the MediaWorks team. To check out one of the TVC’s click HERE.

MediaWorks Crew:

Senior Marketing Manager - Lee Gilmour

Brand Manager - Jacquetta Hazlett

Marketing Coordinator - Mike Berry

rova Content Director - Reagan White

rova Podcast Content Director - Mark Ihaia

Head of Digital Audio - Richard Culph

Designer - Anton Herbet

Audio Engineer - Grant Brodie

Freelance Crew:

Creative - Richard Matthews

Director/Cinematographer - Aaron Ly

Photographer - Radlab

* excluding MediaWorks radio catch up podcasts

Don’t miss these rova originals:

Pod-heads: Launching alongside the brand new rova campaign today, Pod-heads is a podcast that turns the mic around on some of Aotearoa's leading podcast creators and generally great kiwis including Petra Bagust, Clint Randell, Tim Batt, The Spinoff team, Guyon Espiner, Joe Daymond, and more! Find out what they're listening to, what series have inspired them, made them laugh, or even made them cry! Not only will you get some great recommendations to add to your playlist, you'll find out what someone's favourite podcast says about them.

Full Disclosure:

A diverse line up of brave and awesome gay and bisexual Kiwis will share their coming out stories. Many will be well-known names, a few won’t, but all will have a great coming out yarn to tell. Because, hey, who doesn’t love a good coming out story? Coming (out) in January.

Aotearoa Hip Hop S2:

This is an award-winning deep dive into Aotearoa’s Hip-Hop history. In season one, we traced the story of our national scene from the breakdancing days of the early '80s to the moment when Che Fu went solo from Supergroove in the late 90s. Throughout season two, Aotearoa Hip-Hop comes of age, leading to classic albums from Che Fu, Dam Native, King Kapisi, Nesian Mystik, and Scribe. In the wake of their efforts, the scene comes together through DJ and MC battles, the Aotearoa Hip-Hop summits, and the Boost Mobile Hookup Tour. Inspired by Scribe and P-Money's record-breaking successes, Savage, David Dallas and Ladi6 head onto the world stage. Meanwhile, back at home, a new crew called Homebrew starts making waves. It’s an epic journey, told by the people who were there.

Untidy:

Welcome to

Untidy

— the podcast that’s made just for the people right at the heart of this steaming, hot mess we call parenthood. Your hosts, Matilda Green, author of The Feel Good Guide, and Hannah Davison, author, and co-founder of the My Big Moments

