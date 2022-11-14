New Research Shows Kiwis Are More Optimistic Than Ever For The Summer Ahead

New research has revealed two thirds of New Zealanders and Australians are more motivated than ever to make plans to be outside this summer. While it is expected that time spent engaged in outdoor activities is higher in summer versus winter, New Zealanders venture into the outdoors for leisure for 14.5 hours per week in summer compared to just six in winter. Across the Tasman, Australians indicated time more than doubles in summer, spending upwards of 12 hours per week outdoors during the warmer months compared to just 5 per week in winter.

Commissioned by leading outdoor brand, Kathmandu, the research indicated while less than half of respondents (42%) on either side of the Tasman described themselves as ‘outdoorsy’, most are still seeking time outside; 86% of New Zealanders and 85% of Australians plan to spend time walking over summer, with more than a third (39% NZ, 33% AU) looking to go bushwalking or hiking. Findings from the research also confirmed more than 80% of respondents use outdoor activity to boost their mood and wellbeing, proving that time spent outside makes people happy inside. The most common activities Kiwis and Aussies are most looking forward to are walking (85%), swimming (45%), bushwalking/hiking (35%), gym/personal training (23%) and camping (23%).

Adding to the reinvigoration that comes with the summer season, the findings overwhelmingly showed that 80% of people are happier in summer, with 51% of respondents indicating they have trouble fitting everything they want to achieve outdoors into the day.

Kathmandu readies New Zealanders and Australians for a ‘Summer that Never Sleeps’

Marking the start of a bumper summer season, Kathmandu has launched its most impressive Spring Summer range. Aptly titled ‘Summer Never Sleeps’, the collection is designed to help wearers stay out there all day and all night, to make the most of every summer moment.

The purposefully designed, easy-to-wear, new collection spans three key ranges and includes the technical detail and innovation Kathmandu has become synonymous for, like quick-drying fabrications and UPF technology, coupled with a fresh approach to style.

Summer Never Sleeps Outdoor: A refresh of the Kathmandu classics, promising optimal function, detail, and technology, without limiting style. This range has been designed with outdoor adventure in mind, including activities like hiking.

Summer Never Sleeps Outside: A range leaning on Kathmandu's functional foundations, but prioritising style, designed to be worn while enjoying more casual time in nature, like strolling through the park.

WELL.DER.NESS: A stylish and compelling hybrid of urban activewear with outdoor gear, combining the wellness trend with Kathmandu's technicality and functionality, designed to be worn when finding an outdoor happy place, like on an early morning run.

Incorporated throughout both ‘Summer Never Sleeps’ stories, is Kathmandu’s UPF product range, developed to protect the skin from the southern hemisphere’s harsh UV rays. The moisture-wicking SUN-Stopper helps keep wearers cool and dry, the versatile SUN-Scout adapts to the wearer’s needs with buttoning, hoods and an oversized fit for layering, and the comfortable SUN-Scape gives a trend-lead option to help wearers channel style with protection.

“Our Summer Never Sleeps collection is the embodiment of the freedom, spontaneity, and pleasure that we encourage everyone to take a part in this summer”, says Robert Fry, Kathmandu General Manager of Product.

“We’ve designed a collection that enables people on both sides of the Tasman to make the most of every day this summer season, keeping them cool, dry, and comfortably protected from our powerful, southern sun”.

Kathmandu Chief Customer Officer, Eva Barrett adds, “It’s important for Kiwis and Aussies to know the outdoors is for everyone, so our Summer Never Sleeps collection has been designed for all in mind. We encourage everyone to get into nature this summer because we know that outside makes us happy inside.”

Kathmandu’s ‘Summer Never Sleeps’ collection is available in stores across New Zealand and Australia, as well as online, now. For more information, please visit Kathmandu.co.nz or Kathmandu.com.au.

A nationally representative sample of 1,500 respondents in New Zealand and Australia aged 18+ provided by research panel PureProfile.

About Kathmandu:

A certified B Corp, Kathmandu was founded in 1987 in New Zealand and specialises in quality clothing and equipment for outdoor adventures. Kathmandu has a galvanising purpose to improve the wellbeing of the world through the outdoors. With a focus on expertly designed, technical and sustainable products, Kathmandu is distributed through wholesale, retail and digital channels.

