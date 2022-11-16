Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Greyhound Cup Meeting Breaks Turnover Record

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Greyhound Racing New Zealand

Greyhound Racing New Zealand is pleased to announce that last Thursday’s New Zealand Greyhound Cup meeting broke the turnover record for a greyhound race meeting.

Domestic turnover on the race meeting reached in excess of $1 million, the first time the $1 million barrier has been broken in New Zealand greyhound racing history.

“We set ourselves a target a few months ago to try and reach the million-dollar mark,” said GRNZ CEO Edward Rennell.

“It’s very clear from these figures that a lot of New Zealanders enjoy our product, which is terrific.”

Boys Get Paid ran a week-long New Zealand Cup Week Punters’ Club, with BGP contributing a massive $120,000 in turnover to the Thursday night greyhound race meeting.

“It was unchartered territory for us having a good crack at the dogs, but everyone thoroughly enjoyed it,” said BGP Leader Luke Kemeys.

“We were stoked to be able to get a big collect for everyone involved on the night, and it was awesome to be there and part of the on-course atmosphere as well.”

Opawa Superstar won the $100,000 Group 1 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup, bringing up Jean and Dave Fahey’s 10th New Zealand Cup win as trainers.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greyhound Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of a remarkable fifty-year career during which her painting and printmaking have helped to shape a distinctive visual language for life in Aotearoa. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 