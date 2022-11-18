Rod Stewart Announces 2023 New Zealand Tour Reuniting With Special Guest Cyndi Lauper

Sir Rod Stewart has today announced he will hit the road in 2023 performing two massive New Zealand shows. Following the incredible success and rave reviews for their U.S. tours in 2017 and 2018, Stewart has invited the incomparable Cyndi Lauper to join him as the tour’s special guest.

Continuing his iconic reign, Sir Rod Stewart will charm South Island fans with his spectacular show at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Wednesday, April 5. Stewart also performs at the renowned Mission Estate Winery in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday, April 8.

“I'm so excited to return to your heart-stoppingly beautiful country. It's been far too long since I performed there and I'm eager to celebrate being back with my Kiwi fans on my last major rock tour of New Zealand. And, with Cyndi Lauper on board, it's going to be quite a bash!”

General public tickets go on sale on 11am Friday, November 25.

Mission Concert Club Members can access a special pre-sale commencing 11am Tuesday, November 22. Head to www.missionconcert.co.nz

Vodafone NZ customers can be among the first to secure tickets to the Dunedin concert during an exclusive presale, starting 11am Tuesday, November 22. Head to Vodafone.co.nz/music

My Live Nation members can secure tickets to both Dunedin and the Mission Estate Winery concerts during a pre-sale commencing 11am Thursday, November 24.

For complete VIP, tour and ticket information, visit: www.livenation.co.nz

Sir Rod’s 2023 tour promises a show-stopping production and setlist of his biggest hits including, ‘Every Picture Tells a Story’, ‘Mandolin Wind’, ‘You Wear it Well’, ‘Tonight’s the Night’, ‘You’re in my Heart (The Final Acclaim)’, ‘Day Ya Think I’m Sexy?’, ‘Young Turks’, ‘Forever Young’, ‘Hot Legs’, ‘Infatuation’, ‘Rhythm of my Heart’, ‘Sailing’, ‘The First Cut is the Deepest’, the incredible ‘Maggie May’ and many more over a mammoth two hour set. Cyndi Lauper will take to the stage for one hour playing all her most loved songs.

Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His signature voice, narrative songwriting, trendsetting style and passionate live performances transcend all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, new wave, and even the Great American Song Book; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his five decade-long career.

Stewart has performed for millions of fans on all seven continents, even holding the record for the largest-ever free concert, for an estimated 4.2million in Rio de Janerio on New Year’s Eve in 1996. He’s earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Sir Rod Stewart will reunite on his 2023 with Cyndi Lauper. Lauper is a groundbreaking Grammy™, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamour, and infectious live shows have catapulted her to stardom. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album. Since then, Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, yielding timeless classics like ‘Time After Time’ and ‘True Colours,’ and the anthemic ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’. She has been nominated for 15 Grammy™ Awards, two American Music Awards, seven American Video Awards, and 18 MTV Awards. In 2013, Cyndi Lauper became the first solo woman to win Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots.

Returning home to open for both shows on the tour is acclaimed New Zealand rock singer Jon Stevens. Stevens, as frontman for Noiseworks, was part of four Top 10 albums and 12 Top 50 singles, including the classics ‘No Lies’, ‘Take Me Back’, ‘Touch’ and ‘Hot Chilli Woman’. He then fronted INXS for more than three years, which included a gig at the Sydney Olympics’ closing ceremony. Stevens grew up listening to Sir Rod Stewart, and his 2011 album Testify! included a cover of ‘Open To Ideas’, co-written by Rod Stewart and one of the last songs the Faces recorded.

ROD STEWART

With special guest Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2023

FORSYTH BARR STADIUM, DUNEDIN WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

MISSION ESTATE WINERY, HAWKE’S BAY SATURDAY, APRIL 8

GENERAL TICKETS ON SALE 11AM FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Mission Concert Club Members pre-sale: 11am Tuesday, November 22 until 10am Thursday, November 24

**Vodafone pre-sale for Dunedin only 11am Tuesday, November 22 until 10am Thursday, November 24

Live Nation pre-sale for Dunedin and Mission Estate Winery: 11am Thursday, November 24 until 10am Friday, November 25

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: wwwlivenation.co.nz

