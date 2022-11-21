The Baking NZ Christmas Competition 2022 Has Found Its Winners!

Judged at ARA Institute of Canterbury bakeries from around New Zealand flew, couriered and hand delivered their entries for this year’s comp.

Competition manager Dave Bradley thought that adding a couple of different products as well as the traditional fruit mince category, which has been previously been held for the Christmas rush, could help businesses with those extra sales around Christmas time. So croissants and Stollen were added for 2022.

This years’ judges were Marcus Braun, brand ambassador for Anchor Professional, Bruno Falco NZ Bakels apprentice tutor and Mat Keys channel manager for bakery at Goodman Fielder.

The Fruit Mince Tart category was won by Buntha Meng and Ketaka Lao from Wild Grain Bakery in Silverdale, Auckland.

The beautiful design and presentation caught the judges’ eye with the perfect balance of flavour and texture helping seal the win for the team at Wild Grain Bakery.

Very closely in 2nd place was Simon Bruce from U Bake in Timaru with John Thomsen from Copenhagen Bakery in Christchurch coming in 3rd.

The Stollen category was won by Frank Janssen and the team at Rangiora Bakery in North Canterbury.

“An excellent all-round product” was the feedback from the judges.

A well-balanced flavour, excellent shaping, crust and crumb and fantastic almond log, is what made the team at Rangiora Bakery’s stollen stand out.

John Kloeg and his team from Ten O’Clock Cookie Bakery and Café in Masterton came in 2nd place with Patrick Welzenbach and his team from Daily Bread Auckland in 3rd.

The Croissant category was won by Patrick Welzenbach and his team from Daily Bread in Auckland.

Outstanding lamination, excellent volume, beautiful presentation, and flavour is what set Daily Breads croissants out from the rest.

Jeremy MacCormack and his team from Bellbird Baked goods in Christchurch came in 2nd place with John Thomsen and his team from Copenhagen Bakery in 3rd place.

Congratulations to all the winners, place getters and entrants in this year’s competition. The quality was outstanding!

Judging this competition or any competition is not an easy task so a big thank you to the judges for doing an excellent and tough job.

