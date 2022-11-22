Fonterra Partners With Community Foundations Of NZ To Grow Philanthropy And Funding Across Aotearoa NZ

A new partnership to grow philanthropy at a grass roots level across New Zealand has been announced between Community Foundations of NZ and Fonterra.

Mike Cronin, Managing Director of Co-operative Affairs at Fonterra says, “Fonterra is pleased to partner with Community Foundations of NZ. We see an opportunity to grow our impact in regional New Zealand communities and work collectively to keep our communities strong.

“Fonterra is proud to join a small, trusted group of existing partners in The Tindall Foundation and Craigs Investment Partners. Fonterra manages local community Hapori groups across New Zealand which align well with regional Community Foundations. Together we see opportunity to partner locally, utilise our mutual networks and amplify support for community groups.”

Executive Director for Community Foundations of NZ Arron Perriam says, “Community Foundations are the fastest growing form of philanthropy in the world and our 17 regional Community Foundations are local, independent and not-for-profit. We run a proven model for growing place-based generosity and working with local donors and partners such as Fonterra who are committed to strengthening community wellbeing. This partnership is a great step forward for our communities.

“In a very short period, the generosity of everyday Kiwi’s has already amassed $230 million in funds which are prudently invested, grown and then distributed to New Zealand communities by community foundations now and forever! Donors and corporates tell us they value our community focused, approach to growing regional wealth and opportunity,” says Perriam.

“Together Fonterra and Community Foundations of NZ are excited about the good old-fashioned opportunity roll-up our sleeves together and use our mutual capabilities to grow local generosity and strengthen local communities throughout New Zealand, enabling local, grassroots solutions to local issues.”

Key Messages

