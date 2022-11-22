Auckland Pride Announces Oreo As Festival’s Principal Partner

Auckland Pride is thrilled to announce that OREO has come on board as the Festival’s first ever principal partner. As a principal partner, OREO is committing to significant support which will enable Auckland Pride to achieve and enhance its vision to celebrate the uniqueness of Tāmaki Makaurau’s queer communities.

“Auckland Pride is thrilled to have OREO onboard as our first Principal Partner” says Auckland Pride Executive Director, Max Tweedie.

“At this crucial moment where we’re continuing to grow our organisation and festival, OREO’s genuine commitment to support the work we do and communities we serve is a significant vote of confidence in this festival and our future.

“Over the past few months we’ve built a strong partnership, underpinned by our shared goal of empowering and celebrating our rainbow communities - and I look forward to our continued collaboration to authentically educate and celebrate our communities!”

OREO brand spokesperson Will Papesch says OREO is committed to nurturing greater visibility, acceptance and belonging for LGBTIQ+ communities globally.

To ensure its intent makes a genuine impact locally, OREO has chosen to partner with Auckland Pride and embrace its kaupapa of empowerment by supporting Auckland Pride to nurture greater visibility, acceptance, and belonging in Aotearoa.

“Through this partnership with Auckland Pride, we look forward to bringing our OREO ‘Proud Words’ campaign to New Zealand,” Papesch says.

“Our campaign will promote words that have the power to bring people together and build understanding: such as love, respect, understand and celebrate. Our long term aim is to contribute to an ever more open and inclusive world.”

One of the world’s most recognisable cookie brands, OREO has been using its platform and global reach to promote inclusivity and boost the voices of LGBTIQ+ communities for over a decade. Associated with that, it has supported the likes of Sydney WorldPride, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and World Pride in New York. Auckland Pride will now be getting to share in this legacy.

Auckland Pride continues to be a platform to amplify Tāmaki Makaurau’s queer voices, and this partnership will support Auckland Pride to continue to hold key events including the March, Party, and Te Tīmatanga, which see thousands of Aucklander’s come out to celebrate and connect each year.

During the annual month-long festival, OREO will activate its Proud Words campaign across the country, providing wider visibility of inclusivity messages in stores across the country.

Further details about Auckland Pride’s 2023 programme will be announced Wednesday 23 November.

