Youth Handball Development Shines Bright In New Zealand
- New Zealand will participate in the youth (U18) & junior (U20) competitions of the IHF Trophy Oceania 2022 in Cook Islands taking place from 5 to 9 December 2022
- The NZ teams have good chances to win the tournament and qualify for the intercontinental phase
- The U18 national team came through undefeated and won the IHF Trophy in 2018 in New Caledonia
- Long term goal is to grow the sport and send a New Zealand team to the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane
Auckland, New Zealand - The IHF Trophy which is organized by the International Handball Federation is played annually in the youth and junior categories, alternating each year between men’s and women’s competitions.
Rarotonga will host the Men's IHF Trophy Oceania, taking place from 5 to 9 December 2022, which also serves as a qualification event for the Intercontinental Phase of the IHF Trophy. The winner of the Youth and Junior Intercontinental Phase are automatically qualified for the World Championship (Youth and Junior).
The following six nations from Oceania will be fighting for the title at the youth (U18) & junior (U20) competitions: Australia, Cook Islands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Tonga. The participants will play on a round robin basis in order to maximise the number of matches the teams will be playing.
"This is an amazing opportunity to help showcase the talent of some of the best handball youth players in the country, while raising awareness for the sport,” said Thomas Schmider, Head of Delegation. “Having talent alone is not enough to succeed though, we want to help the players to build a stronger personality with more self-confidence by improving their off-court skills. International tournaments like this give them the opportunity to show the world the qualities that NZ can provide on & off the court. With a clear vision backed up by strong branding we want to make the game more accessible and enjoyable for the youth and inspire new talents to join the sport that we care about and love so much.”
Handbal with it’s a fast-paced, high intensity level has become more popular in New Zealand over the recent years but there is still a lot of work to do. With this year’s campaign the team and management is on the right path to set a foundation for the youth development in New Zealand.
U18 National Players
Damon Tsiaprazis - Canterbury
Eddie Clarke - Auckland
Hector Pringot - Canterbury
John Barham - Otago
John Whittaker - Auckland
Josh Bruce-Campbell - Canterbury
Keir Robertson - Auckland
Kyran Edmonds - Otago
Paul Pringot - Canterbury
Samuel McCready - Auckland
Stanley Schirnack - Auckland
Zen Kuwasaki - Canterbury
Nicholas Choi - Auckland
Riley Jarvis - Wellington
U20 National Players
Alexanda Brown - Canterbury
Angus Hamilton - Otago, Canterbury
Archie Campbell - Otago
Ethan Dalwood - Otago
Graysen Thomson - Otago
Jack Harris - Otago
Lachlan Colquhoun - Otago
Max Brookes - Wellington
Michael Zandbergen - Canterbury
Patrick Leaupepe - Wellington
Peter Woodfield - Otago
Riley Flanagan - Canterbury, Otago
Stefanos Hills - Wellington, Otago
Wayo Whyte - Canterbury
Delegation
Thomas Schmider - Auckland
Olly Donaldson - Otago
Jack Gallagher - Wellington
Hayden Juranovich - Canterbury
Paul Ireland - Wellington
Tim Rayner - Wellington
For more information & live stream links visit: www.nzyouthhandball.com.