Road Rage And Distractions On The Rise: AA Insurance Calls On Drivers To Stay Cool This Summer

46% of Kiwis say road rage has become worse since the start of the pandemic

28% of Kiwi drivers say they have been involved in a road rage incident in the past 12 months

41% of Kiwis say other drivers are the biggest distraction on the road, up from 37% in 2018



AA Insurance has today released data showing road rage is on the rise and highlighting the country's worst driving distractions in a bid to help holidaymakers arrive safely at their destinations.

The insurer’s latest motor survey[1] shows 46% percent of respondents believe road rage has become worse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerningly, it highlighted 28% of Kiwis have been involved in a road rage incident in the past year, with drivers aged 18 to 29 years old at the most risk.

Beau Paparoa, Head of Motor Claims at AA Insurance, says “We’re heading into the first summer in years without COVID-19 travel restrictions, and holiday spots are welcoming back international tourists, so we’re expecting to see plenty of traffic on the roads.

“We know it can be stressful sharing the roads at a chaotic time of year when your resilience may be low and you just want to get to your destination, but we all know that getting angry and impulsive while behind the wheel is never worth it – it’s a recipe for disaster. It always pays to keep a cool head in traffic and queues and take plenty of breaks if you’re getting agitated or aren’t enjoying the ride – this is especially important if you’re starting to drift off or lose your concentration.”

AA Insurance’s survey data shows 41% of Kiwi drivers ranking other road users (cyclists, drivers, e-scooter users, pedestrians) as the biggest distraction while driving – up from 37% in 2018.

Texting or using your mobile phone ranked second, with 26% of respondents saying this is most likely to distract them behind the wheel.

“With busier roads there is a greater risk of distraction and ultimately vehicle accidents, so we’re calling on all drivers to be extra mindful of each other and allow plenty of time to arrive safely at their destination,” Paparoa said.

Road users also identified distracted drivers as the biggest threat to their own safety on the roads, with 69% of respondents saying other drivers who were eating, using mobile phones or in-car entertainment pose the biggest risk to them and their passengers.

AA Insurance data released today shows:

Road rage

*note, the survey did not specify what constitutes road rage.

28% of New Zealanders have been involved in a road rage incident over the past year.

The younger generation (18 – 29) is more likely to be involved in a road rage incident (39%).

46% of New Zealanders agree that road rage has worsened in New Zealand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was significantly higher amongst Aucklanders (53%).

30% of males nationally say they have been involved in a road rage incident

26% of females nationally say they have been involved in a road rage incident

47% of males feel road rage has worsened in New Zealand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

46% of females feel road rage has worsened in New Zealand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

Biggest distractions nationally

41% of respondents found other road users to be the most distracting, e.g. trucks, cars, cyclists, scooters, and motorbikes.

26% of respondents found texting or using data on mobile phones to be the most distracting.

24% of respondents found other pedestrians in direct driving lines most distracting, e.g. windscreen washers/charity collectors and others collecting money.

Biggest road safety issues nationally

69% of respondents said distracted drivers who were using their phones and/ eating an issue.

65% of respondents found dangerous/careless drivers an issue.

58% of respondents equally saw drivers under the influence of alcohol and poorly maintained roads as an issue.

51% of respondents found driving under the influence of drugs an issue.

Regional insights:

Involved in a road rage incident in the past year

31% of people in Auckland have been involved in a road rage incident

31% of people in Canterbury have been involved in a road rage incident

22% of people in Wellington have been involved in a road rage incident

Road rage has worsened in New Zealand since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic?

53% of people in Auckland feel road rage has worsened in New Zealand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

42% of people in Canterbury feel road rage has worsened in New Zealand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

40% of people in Wellington feel road rage has worsened in New Zealand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

What people deemed to be the biggest road safety issue affecting drivers:

· 60% of North Island respondents found driving under the influence of alcohol an issue, compared to 51% of South Island respondents.

· 59% of North Island respondents found poorly maintained roads an issue compared to 56% of South Island respondents.

· Aucklanders were least likely to mention poorly maintained roads as a safety issue (53%), and this was highest in the North Island outside of Auckland and Wellington (67%).

· Those living in the North Island outside of the major centres (Auckland and Wellington) were most likely to find drivers under the influence of drugs as one of the top issues (57%).

· Auckland respondents were most likely to find cyclists and motorcyclists an issue facing New Zealand Roads (26%), followed by Canterbury (25%) and Wellington (19%).

· 32% of Aucklanders found unlicensed drivers an issue, compared to Wellington, where only 17% of respondents highlighted this as an issue.

What people found the most distracting on roads while driving

· 26% of North Island respondents considered pedestrians who were in direct line of driving e.g. windscreen washers/charity collectors and others who are collecting money distracting, compared to 17% of South Island respondents. This was especially high in Auckland (34%) followed by Canterbury (21%) and Wellington (15%) being the lowest.

This study was commissioned by AA Insurance and conducted by Kantar. A nationally representative sample of 1000 New Zealanders (aged 18+) completed an online survey in October 2022 (margin of error 3.1%)

