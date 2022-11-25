New Zealand Television Awards Announces 2022 Winners

(Auckland - November 24, 2022) Aotearoa's television industry gathered to celebrate the sector’s achievements tonight as the 2022 New Zealand Television Awards winners were announced. Hosted by Kura Forrester, the sold-out red carpet gala event was held at Auckland’s Shed 10.

Celebrity Treasure Island host Bree Tomasel won the publicly-voted Television Personality of the Year category this year, while veteran children’s television producer Janine Morrell-Gunn was honoured as this year’s TV Legend. Morrell-Gunn’s award was presented by broadcaster Stacey Morrison.

The Panthers, produced by Tavake Limited for TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+, dominated the scripted categories at tonight’s presentation, winning eight awards including NZ On Air Best Drama. The historical drama series which chronicles the rise of the Polynesian Panthers in 1970s Tāmaki Makaurau also won Best Post Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Contribution to a Soundtrack, Best Editing: Drama/Comedy Drama, Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama/Comedy Drama and of the show’s three director finalists, Miki Magasiva was named Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama/Comedy Drama.

The Pact, KOHA’s poignant family drama exploring end of life choice which premiered on TVNZ+, won a total of four awards including Best Script: Drama presented to Harry McNaughton and Natalie Medlock as well as three out of tonight’s four performance awards: Best Supporting Actress for Timmie Cameron, Best Actress for Irene Wood and Best Actor which was presented to 2021 Television Legend honouree, Ian Mune.

Rounding out the acting award winners is Scotty Cotter who was named Best Supporting Actor for his role in Plus6Four’s Papakura-set TVNZ+ comedy series ‘Kura.

In the comedy categories, Pax Assadi’s semi-biographical comedy Raised by Refugees which played on Prime and Neon was named Best Comedy while Tom Sainsbury won Best Script: Comedy for Wellington Paranormal, the show’s third consecutive win in this category.

Three’s Newshub has been awarded Best News Coverage for the fourth year running, this time for its reporting of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 1 News’ Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver was named Reporter of the Year and Jack Tame, the eponymous host of TVNZ’s Q + A won Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs. The other news, current affairs and sport wins included: Newsroom for Best Current Affairs Programme for Newsroom Investigates: Breaking Bad Practice, the follow-up to its 2020 investigation of Oranga Tamariki’s practice of ‘reverse uplifts’, Sky Sport for Best Sports Programme for 1-39: The Highlanders Story and TVNZ’s Te Karere which won Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Māori Programme.

In the factual and documentary categories, Stuff Circuit received the award for NZ On Air Best Documentary for Disordered, a multi-part investigation into Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in New Zealand, Black Iris Limited’s Whakaata Māori series Chatham Islanders won Best Factual Series, Bevan Crothers won Best Camerawork: Documentary or Factual for his work on Whakaata Māori’s Moko, Chris Graham won Best Director: Documentary/Factual for TVNZ+’s Scribe: Return of the Crusader and Prisca Bouchet, Julie Alp and Annie Goldson won Best Editing: Documentary or Factual for the Prime TV documentary A Mild Touch of Cancer.

In the reality and entertainment categories: Attitude Pictures’ groundbreaking primetime TVNZ 2 series Down for Love won Best Original Reality Series while Pango Productions’ second season of Match Fit for Three won Best Format Reality Series; NZ Opera and Greenstone TV’s feature screen production of Handel's baroque masterpiece Semele was named Best Entertainment Programme and Tāmati Rimene-Sproat was named Best Presenter: Entertainment for Great Southern TV’s Hongi to Hāngi: And Everything In Between and Great Southern TV’s The Casketeers was awarded Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme - the show previously won the category in 2019.

Other winners on the night included: SweetShop & Green and Studio Local’s animated series Bird’s Eye View which was named NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme; Gary Mackay, Alistair Kay, Anneke Botha who won Best Production Design for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop; Amanda Ashton who was awarded Best Makeup Design for her work on Kura Productions’ and Whakaata Māori’s bilingual youth drama series Ahikāroa; David Long & Stephen Gallagher who won Images & Sound Best Original Score for Mystic; Mitchell Hawkes who was awarded Best Director: Multi Camera for Kura Productions’ and South Pacific Pictures TVNZ 2 special Stan Walker: Impossible Live; and Kahawai Productions’ Celebrate Matariki, broadcast on various platforms, which won Best Live Event Coverage.

The 2022 New Zealand Television Award winners are:

Best Post Production Design

James Gardner

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Production Design

Gary Mackay - Production Designer, Alistair Kay Supervising Art Director, Anneke Botha - Set Decorator

Cowboy Bebop

Intergalactic Productions Limited / Netflix

Best Costume Design

Sammy Salsa

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Makeup Design

Amanda Ashton

Ahikāroa: Season 4

Kura Productions / Whakaata Māori

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Native Audio

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Images & Sound Best Original Score

David Long & Stephen Gallagher

Mystic: Series 2

Libertine Pictures & Slim Film + TV / TVNZ 2

Best Editing: Documentary or Factual

Prisca Bouchet, Julie Alp and Annie Goldson

A Mild Touch of Cancer

Occasional Productions / Prime

Best Editing: Drama / Comedy Drama

Sacha Campbell

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Camerawork: Documentary or Factual

Bevan Crothers

Moko

Velvet Stone Media Ltd / Whakaata Māori

Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama

Andrew McGeorge

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Script: Comedy

Tom Sainsbury

Wellington Paranormal - Series 4, Episode 4

New Zealand Documentary Board / TVNZ 2

Best Script: Drama

Harry McNaughton and Natalie Medlock

The Pact, Episode 2

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+

Best Director: Multi Camera

Mitchell Hawkes

Stan Walker: Impossible Live

Kura Productions / South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ 2

Best Director: Documentary/Factual

Chris Graham

Scribe: Return of the Crusader

The Down Low Concept / TVNZ+

Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama / Comedy Drama

Miki Magasiva

The Panthers, Episode 1

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Live Event Coverage

Celebrate Matariki

Brendon Butt, Tobias Jones

Kahawai Productions / Various

Best Supporting Actress

Timmie Cameron

The Pact

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+

Best Supporting Actor

Scotty Cotter

Kura

Plus6Four Entertainment / TVNZ+

Reporter of the Year

Barbara Dreaver

1 News

TVNZ / TVNZ 1

Best Presenter: Entertainment

Tāmati Rimene-Sproat

Hongi To Hāngī: And Everything In Between

Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1

Best Presenter: News And Current Affairs

Jack Tame

Q+A with Jack Tame

TVNZ / TVNZ 1

Best Actor

Ian Mune

The Pact

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+

Best Actress

Irene Wood

The Pact

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+

Television Legend

Janine Morrell-Gunn

Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme

The Casketeers

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith, Viv Wigby-Ngatai, Chris Anderton, Francis Tipene, Kaiora Tipene

Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1

Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Māori Programme

Te Karere

Rapaera Tawhai, Ripeka Timutimu, Scotty Morrison

TVNZ / TVNZ 1

NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme

The Panthers

Halaifonua Finau, Tom Hern, Vea Mafile'o, Chris Graham, Mario Faumui

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

NZ On Air Best Children's Programme

Bird's Eye View

Sharlene George, Gal Greenspan, Tania Smiler, Gemma Easton, Pete Circuitt, Jared Kahi

SweetShop & Green and Studio Local / HEIHEI

Best Sports Programme

1-39: The Highlanders Story

Ross Karl, Mark Malaki- Williams

Sky Sport

Best Entertainment Programme

Semele

Rebecca Tansley, Rochelle Leef, Tash Christie

N.Z. Opera & Greenstone TV / Sky Arts

Best Factual Series

Chatham Islanders

Kathleen Mantel

Black Iris Limited / Whakaata Māori

Best Current Affairs Programme

Newsroom Investigates: Breaking Bad Practice

Melanie Reid, Mark Jennings, Bonnie Sumner, Paul Enticott

Newsroom

Best Original Reality Series

Down for Love

Robyn Paterson, Candida Beveridge

Attitude Pictures / TVNZ 2

Best Format Reality Series

Match Fit - Series 2

Aaron Dolbel, Mark Taylor, Bailey Mackey

Pango Productions / Warner Bros. Discovery/Three

Television Personality of the Year

Bree Tomasel

Celebrity Treasure Island (TVNZ 2)

Best Comedy

Raised by Refugees

Bronwynn Bakker, Cam Bakker, Pax Assadi

Kevin & Co / Prime

NZ On Air Best Documentary

Stuff Circuit - Disordered

Paula Penfold, Louisa Cleave, Toby Longbottom, Phil Johnson

Stuff

Best News Coverage

Russia Invades Ukraine

Newshub

Warner Bros. Discovery / Newshub

NZ On Air Best Drama

The Panthers

Halaifonua Finau, Tom Hern, Vea Mafile'o, Chris Graham, Mario Faumui

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

