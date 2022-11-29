Tauranga Born World Champion Signs With A Major Promoter

Tauranga-born Australian IBF World Champion boxer Cherneka Johnson (Ngāti Ranginui) has signed with major international boxing promoter Lou DiBella.

Johnson, who won her World Super Bantamweight title in April this year, has just come off a successful world title defence in a bloody battle against Australian Susie Ramadan last month. After the fight, the spotlight was put on Susie Ramadan after her controversial comments in her post-fight interview claiming Johnson was on steroids.

Johnson showed such toughness when she received a massive cut earlier in the fight. Generally, such a significant cut would usually stop the fight. Johnson pleading with the referee and doctor to let the fight continue led to her winning the fight as well as painting the entire ring, herself and her opponent with blood.

After such a massive win while showing such toughness, no doubt led to her getting signed with DiBella Entertainment under Lou DiBella.

“Cherneka Johnson has the whole package: looks, talent, and charisma. You can’t tell by looking at her that she’s a blood-and-guts warrior; you can tell by watching her last fight, in which she successfully defended her IBF world title over 10 bloody rounds, despite being cut to the bone. Sugar Neekz makes great fights and can be a major boxing star” Said DiBella.

Johnson is not the only person to have signed with promoter Lou DiBella. Current WBA Oceania and IBF International Heavyweight champion Lucas Browne have also signed a three-fight deal with Lou DiBella. Browne, a former WBA Regular World Heavyweight champion, is currently ranked 10th in the WBA.

Lou DiBella has two other New Zealanders on their roster, Junior Fa and Hemi Ahio, from City Kickboxing. DiBella has co-promoted multiple shows between New Zealand and Australia, including Junior Fa vs Luis Pascual, Junior Fa vs Joseph Parker and both of the George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney in Australia.

It is unknown what is next for Johnson however she is excited for the future possibilities with her new promoter. “I’m excited to sign with Hall-of-Fame promoter Lou DiBella and DiBella Entertainment. I want to continue to fight around the globe and build my brand within the boxing world. I am determined to defend my IBF world title and my goal is to unify the belts at super bantamweight. I know that, with DiBella Entertainment, these opportunities will come my way and I promise to make the most of them.” Johnson said.

One of the fights Johnson is interested in is to take on the winner of Ebanie Bridges vs Shannon O'Connell IBF World bantamweight title fight. The fight will be in the UK in December, giving Johnson plenty of time to rest as she is recovering from the massive cut. The other fight people are interested in is against the four-division New Zealand champion Mea Motu.

Currently, Mea Motu (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) is ranked 8th in the IBF and is undefeated with 14 wins. If this fight were to be made, it would make history being the first World title fight between two Maori people. Mea Motu will fight in Dubai on November 26th for a WBC regional title. Johnson will be looking closely at both fights.

