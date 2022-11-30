Voice Of Aroha Radio Show Celebrates Three Years On Wellington Access Radio 106.1FM

Wellington Access Radio wishes a happy third birthday to Voice of Aroha.

Three years ago, a group of former refugees and members of local communities came together to establish a radio show to provide a platform for the diverse communities in Wellington.

Kodrean Eashae, founding member of Voice of Aroha, says, ‘We aim for us all to collectively contribute by learning from each other about the issues affecting our communities.’

For three years, Voice of Aroha has provided an inclusive platform amplifying the voices of a variety of communities and their perspectives on many topics. The programme includes discussions about politics, society, interviews with decision makers, and shares programme-makers’ cultures, traditional music, and much more. Voice of Aroha work collaboratively with many communities and non-profit organisations.

‘We aim to bring communities together while creating a safe space where former refugees can share their perspectives and take control of the narratives that concern us, and contribute our opinions for a more progressive New Zealand,’ says Eashae.

For the next three years Voice of Aroha will focus on social cohesion to build more understanding between communities. ‘We’ll concentrate on further using storytelling to change the narrative toward a more inclusive Aotearoa, and work for environmental sustainability with input of refugee and migrant communities,’ says Eashae.

Voice of Aroha is supported by the Ethnic Communities Development Fund. You can visit the Voice of Aroha website https://voiceofaroha.org.nz/ follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can listen to Voice of Aroha Tuesday 3.00-4.00pm, fortnightly on Wellington Access Radio 106.1.FM. https://www.accessradio.org.nz/voice-of-aroha.html

Wellington Access Radio is on-air on 106.1FM, streaming live throughout Aotearoa accessradio.org.nz and on podcasts at accessmedia.nz, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Wellington Access Radio

Wellington Access Radio is the station that’s by, for, and about our community. We’re a non-profit, grassroots charity which celebrates the diversity of Wellington. We provide a platform of representation for groups not usually heard in mainstream media, alongside arts, music and local culture. You make the content. The station serves Wellington, the Hutt Valley, and Porirua, with programmes made by diverse communities across the region. Anyone can make a programme or podcast with us, be interviewed, or have their music played on air - get in touch at info@accessradio.org.nz

Tune in on 106.1FM. Stream live and find podcasts on this website and the accessmedia.nz mobile app. You can also subscribe on Apple podcasts and Spotify.

