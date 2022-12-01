Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

BAM 2022: Award Winners Announced

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 7:55 pm
Press Release: NMIT

A multi-media installation referencing identity and the lifecycle of plants was awarded the Jens Hansen Gold and Silversmith Excellence Award at the opening of BAM 2022- the end of year exhibition by Te Pūkenga NMIT Bachelor of Arts and Media ākonga (students).

Joel Fitzwell from Jens Hansen Gold and Silversmith congratulated Sass Curry on her winning work, titled ON FUTILE GROUND: A Floriographical Investigation of Self.

"I’m thrilled to be presenting this award to Sass - the top final year student. We’re proud to continue our support for NMIT students and are consistently impressed by the creativity of the work produced here in Nelson."

"I wish all students every success for their future in the creative arts, wherever that may take them," he said.

The assessors, all NMIT arts and media tutors, said Sass Curry’s work demonstrated a remarkable degree of creativity, consideration, and resolve.

"The work is at once personal and critical, offering viewers an engaging display that reflects on art and identity," says Te Pūkenga NMIT principal degree studio coordinator, Mark Baskett.

This cohort of Bachelor of Arts and Media ākonga has faced and overcome a challenge like no other according to Trisha Krishnasamy, Curriculum Area Manager of the Creatives - Technologies and Service Industries. She says it’s quite special to be able to celebrate the achievements of these students as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold within a month of them beginning their first year of the degree programme.

The lockdowns and changes to studio space continued to cause disruptions and challenges throughout their three-year journey.

The 2022 graduating class are also very grateful for the support given by the sponsors.

BAM is curated in coordination with The Suter Art Gallery Director, Julie Catchpole.

More information: BAM2022: a showcase of Bachelor of Arts and Media student work

Other awards announced at the BAM 2022 exhibition opening were the:

  • Nelson Suter Art Society Distinction Award: Emily Schneider Honor Stephenson Omar Drummond
  • Impressions Distinction Award: Honor Stephenson
  • Framing Rooms Distinction Award: Sarah Pumphrey Emily Schneider

BAM 2022 Venue: G-Space Gallery and 2 Floor G-Block, Nile Street When: Saturday 26 November to Sunday 4 December, 9am to 4pm daily

Meet the artists The ākonga are holding a ‘Meet the Artists’ on Sunday 27 November, 2- 4pm.

© Scoop Media

