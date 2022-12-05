Eden Park Welcomes Guns N’ Roses As It Gears Up For A Second World-class Concert In Two Weeks

This weekend, one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Guns N’ Roses will take to the Eden Park stage in the stadium’s second international concert in as many weeks.

Eden Park CEO, Nick Sautner said, “Guns N’ Roses define rock royalty. Their legendary music has been played across generations, making them one of the best-selling acts in history. We’re really excited to have them play at Eden Park in what promises to be an epic three hours of iconic music.

“Playing host to two international concerts over consecutive weekends is truly historic. Saturday will be a huge night of rock and we’re encouraging music fans who missed out on seeing Billy Joel last weekend, to make sure they have tickets for GunsN’ Roses.

“People definitely love a live concert experience and it’s hard to beat seeing your favourite artist live on stage at New Zealand’snational stadium . We had a sell-out crowd on Saturday night, and it was fantastic to see over 35,000 Billy Joel fans singing and dancing to his greatest hits.

“This concert will be a true celebration of a new post-COVID-19 era, providing much-needed entertainment and escapism for music fans. Having a venue capable of hosting a diverse range of concerts, sporting events and festivals brings significant economic, social and cultural benefits to Tamaki Makaurau and Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We know from our recent events, including the Rugby World Cup, Six60, international cricket and the Billy Joel concert, that local restaurants and bars were packed and with a huge number of fans coming from outside of Auckland to enjoy the event andhotel rooms were hard to come by.

“2022/23 is our busiest summer ever. There will be something on at Eden Park for everyone whether they’re a fan of football, rugby, cricket or music or they’re attending the Te Matatini festival. We’re absolutely delighted to be delivering these amazing events,” said Mr Sautner.

