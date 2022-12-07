Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water Has Its Global Premiere

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 12:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

Three years after Director James Cameron brought the world the ground-breaking Avatar, we return to Pandora for “Avatar: The Way of Water”. Live Action shooting for the much-anticipated sequel was performed in New Zealand with facilities in both the Wellington and Auckland areas used.

More than 2400 New Zealanders worked on returning Pandora to the big screen including 1400 crew. “Avatar: The Way of Water”, Avatar3 and parts of Avatar4 were filmed concurrently. The Avatar sequels are eligible for the New Zealand Screen Production Grant on their NZ$774 investment in New Zealand.

Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga The New Zealand Film Commission said over the years Avatar has launched many careers and supported thousands of jobs in New Zealand. It has also raised the capability and experience of the New Zealand crews working on the production, exposing them to leading technology and innovation from around the world.

Nearly 800 extras, 114 stunt artists, 46 New Zealand cast and a pool of 36 interns and apprentices were contracted on the production.

Where the first Avatar was ground-breaking, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is guaranteed to be equally spectacular. Producer Jon Landau says audiences can prepare themselves for the ultimate cinematic experience. “It’s a movie that will remind people of why the theatre-going experience is special. Everything we did on this movie is meant for the big screen, a 3D big screen, every shot, every set, every dramatic moment.”

“With each project, we look to create a new bar. To do that we continually push and embrace new technologies. And that same approach is what we were able to find with our crew here in New Zealand. They are people who don't want to rest on their laurels of the past, they want to explore the potential of what is possible,” says Landau.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in New Zealand cinemas on December 15th.

