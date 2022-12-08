Feilding Lifeguard Named 2022 Te Mahi Ako Apprentice Of The Year

Up-and-coming aquatics manager Nita Reihana has taken out this year’s top award for work-based learners in te ahumahi ā-rēhia – the active recreation sectors.

Based at the Makino Aquatic Centre in Feilding, Nita was named the Te Mahi Ako Apprentice of the Year at the Recreation Awards in Nelson last week.

Every year this award goes to an exceptional apprenticeship graduate who has demonstrated talent, hard work and a commitment to increasing the health and wellbeing of New Zealand communities, through recreation, sport or entertainment and events.

Nita completed the Te Mahi Ako Senior Pool Lifeguard apprenticeship. You can find out more about her rapid rise through the aquatics sector here.

“We could not have asked for a better graduate to represent the hard work and talent among our apprentices,” says Te Mahi Ako chief executive Maren Frerichs.

“In our sectors, stars like Nita can find purposeful careers that align with their values and grow their communities in positive ways,” says Ms Frerichs.

“Vocational education empowers kaimahi rēhia to unpack their potential and flourish at work, and as a population we all benefit from their contributions.

“So we were very excited to see Nita on the stage at the Recreation Aotearoa awards, accepting her prize, and we’ll be proud supporters watching her career with interest in the future.”

© Scoop Media

