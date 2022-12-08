Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Feilding Lifeguard Named 2022 Te Mahi Ako Apprentice Of The Year

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 9:11 am
Press Release: Skills Active Aotearoa

 

Up-and-coming aquatics manager Nita Reihana has taken out this year’s top award for work-based learners in te ahumahi ā-rēhia – the active recreation sectors.

Based at the Makino Aquatic Centre in Feilding, Nita was named the Te Mahi Ako Apprentice of the Year at the Recreation Awards in Nelson last week.

Every year this award goes to an exceptional apprenticeship graduate who has demonstrated talent, hard work and a commitment to increasing the health and wellbeing of New Zealand communities, through recreation, sport or entertainment and events.

Nita completed the Te Mahi Ako Senior Pool Lifeguard apprenticeship. You can find out more about her rapid rise through the aquatics sector here.

“We could not have asked for a better graduate to represent the hard work and talent among our apprentices,” says Te Mahi Ako chief executive Maren Frerichs.

“In our sectors, stars like Nita can find purposeful careers that align with their values and grow their communities in positive ways,” says Ms Frerichs.

“Vocational education empowers kaimahi rēhia to unpack their potential and flourish at work, and as a population we all benefit from their contributions.

“So we were very excited to see Nita on the stage at the Recreation Aotearoa awards, accepting her prize, and we’ll be proud supporters watching her career with interest in the future.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Skills Active Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 