CubaDupa, Aotearoa’s Finest, Free Arts Festival Is Back And Coming To You This Summer

Famed as the largest post-lockdown festival in the world in the Summer of 2021, followed by a year of Covid disruptions, CubaDupa is back to bring you a festival like no other in 2023. From 25-26 March, CubaDupa will transform Pōneke into the ultimate weekend of creative expression, taking over the entire Cuba Street precinct. With so much on offer, it’s hard to decide where to go first: diverse curated performances, interactive installations, extraordinary cultural experiences, roaming dance and music ensembles, entire street take-overs and just general good vibes. Tu meke!

Chief Executive of Creative Capital Arts Trust and producer of CubaDupa, Drew James says:

“After a huge festival in 2021, we can’t wait to put CubaDupa back on the streets. The 2023 programme for CubaDupa has been two years in the making and will blow people away with a massive dose of creativity. The portal theme plays with the idea of transformation of people and streets, exploring the CubaDupa universe. With over 28 stages and creative zones there will be a multitude of worlds to choose from. Save the date!”

There is something magic to be discovered throughout Cuba Street and all its surrounding laneways. From extensive arts programming to family-friendly activities, relaxed social zones, award-winning Aotearoa musicians, circus and cabaret delights, right up to sunset dance parties, let CubaDupa transport you. Keep an eye out for the first programme announcement at the end of January, and get the whole whānau together for the best free weekend of the Wellington summer.

The oracle says: open the portal and dive into another world.

Visit www.cubadupa.co.nz and sign up to the newsletter to be the first to receive updates. More information on the festival programme, including the performance line-up, will be announced in late-January 2023.

