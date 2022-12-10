Alrie Meleisea Wins Second New Zealand Title, World Title Looming

Alrie Meleisea is back with a massive win over Sequita Hemingway for the New Zealand National (Pro Box NZ) Heavyweight title with a possible world title next.

New Zealand-born Samoan descendant Alrie Meleisea, won her first New Zealand title against Tongan Nailini Helu in 2017. Five years later she now has her third professional boxing title to her name, Pro Box NZ version of the New Zealand Heavyweight title.

Sequita Hemingway (Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāi Tūhoe) was ranked 3rd in the WBA leading into this fight. After eight rounds the judge's scorecards read 80 - 73, 79 - 73 and 78 - 74 with Meleisea winning by Unanimous Decision. With this victory, Meleisea puts herself in the World title picture, possibly against World ranked number one, New Zealander Lani Daniels (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Te Orewai).

After Meleisea said her thank yous to her trainer and everyone in the crowd, the question is asked would she take on Lani Daniels for a world title? She replied “Anytime, Anywhere, Anyplace” she is officially calling out Lani Daniels for a world title shot.

Currently, the World champion in the heavyweight division is Hanna Gabriels who won the unified WBA and WBC World titles in April 2021. She is at risk of losing her title due to inactivity. But the WBO and IBF are currently vacant which gives Lani Daniels and Alrie Meleisea an opportunity to fight for either of the titles.

As for Sequita Hemingway, the professional rugby player who is now a former number 3 in the World in the WBA, What is next for her? After the fight, She said on the mic that she would be keen for a rematch with Meleisea. However, She wouldn’t mind a crack at South Pacific (PBCNZ version) Super Middleweight champion Tongan Nailini Helu.

On the undercard, Philippines-born New Zealander Jose Errazo took on Congo-born New Zealander Obedi Maguchi in their rematch. In their first fight back in 2018, Maguchi won the fight by what it called a controversial majority decision. This Maguchi came in 2 kgs overweight and came to the venue late during the fight night.

The fight was a hard-hitting fight with some strange scorecards of 40 - 38, 40 - 37 and 40 - 36. Ultimately the right person won with Jose Errazo winning the fight by Unanimous Decision.

Now all eyes are on Alrie Meleisea with her coach/promoter Vasco Kovačević and her possible opponent Lani Daniels with her coach John Conway and promoter Bruce Glozier. Will this fight happen? Will this fight be a World title fight? If it does happen for a world title fight it would be significant with the first-ever world title between Maori and Pasifika.

