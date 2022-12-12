New Brighton Pier Inspires Photographer To Win Surf Photography Competition

Photographs taken from around New Zealand’s South Island provided photographer Sean Michael Pritchard the edge needed to be named the winner of the 2022 Carve Magazine Surf Photography Competition.

Sean's winning shot

The award is judged by the magazine editorial team who must choose one winner from a vast range of talented entrants.

“I am incredibly stoked to take out the 2022 competition with so many incredible photographers taking part,” said Sean Pritchard. “The standard of photography within surfing is high, and this is a true honour to be recognised in this way. Being from Wales and having spent over 7 years living in NZ, I am especially proud to have showcased the incredible scenery and surf of my adopted second home New Zealand.”

Sean started properly pursuing photography as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the first year he had entered the competition.

Carve is Britain’s number one surf mag with five issues a year of top action and incredible photos from around the world. They run the competition once a year and receive hundreds and hundreds of high-quality photography submissions taken at surf locations all over the world.

“Our favourite time of year is when we celebrate Britain and Irelands best photographers and their photos,” said magazine editor Steve England. “You don’t have to be a pro, you don’t have to have the best gear, you just have to have an eye for the moment.”

The photograph that initially caught the eye of the judges was taken by Sean whilst he was living in Christchurch. The shot titled “Shoot the Pier” of a surfer riding through the New Brighton Pier at sunrise, stood out from the crowd. He has written this helpful guide to photographing the New Brighton Pier.

Sean added “New Brighton is an often-overlooked suburb of Christchurch, yet there is so much beauty there. Sunrise at the Pier is always an incredible experience.”

Other images in his competition portfolio included surf inspired shots taken throughout the South Island of New Zealand and Wales, UK.

You can get a sneak peek of the winning shots on his website seanmichaelpritchard.com or Instagram page @pritchardsean

“Winning the competition has been an awesome way to end 2022 and I’m looking forward to what 2023 has in store,” said Sean.

You can view his full interview and winning photography portfolio in issue 215 of Carve magazine now. An online version can be found here.

About Sean Michael Pritchard Photography

Sean is a freelance photographer from Wales, UK. His main inspiration comes from surf culture, the places surfing will take you and the people you meet along the way. Find out more at seanmichaelpritchard.com

About Carve Surf Magazine

Carve is Britain’s most popular surfing magazine. It is published five times per year and includes a popular mix of awesome photography, features, travel, interviews, and news from around the surfing world.

