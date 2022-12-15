Morton Eager To Progress In Second Toyota 86 Campaign

Twenty year old Auckland driver William Morton is confirmed for a second season in the Toyota 86 Championship in 2023, after a solid season in the rookie ranks in 2

William Morton is confirmed for a second season in the Toyota 86 Championship. Picture Bruce Jenkins

Morton did everything expected of him during his debut circuit racing season with iMac Race Engineering, finishing in the top 20 in the championship standings and making quick progress both in learning the tracks used in the championship and on the engineering and set up side.

William will be back in his ex-Ryan Wood and Callum Hedge championship winning car and will continue with backing from the Mad Butcher.

After some solid and impressive testing he’s hoping for a significant move up the grid now he knows the circuits and the car.

“I’m very excited for the season ahead and to put all of my off-season practice and preparation to work,” he said. “I’m really focussed on going for the top ten this season. It’s a great field of cars but I’m focussed on showing great improvement from last season to this one.”

William’s second campaign in the most competitive one make saloon car racing championship in New Zealand begins with a trip to the South Island for the first round at the spectacular Highlands Motorsport Park before a trip east to Teretonga Park.

With the first two back-to-back legs of the championship complete, William and the team will have a week off before heading to Hampton Downs for the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting where the championship will be the main support category to the Castrol Toyota Racing Series.

A mid-season break concludes in March with round four at the Taupo International Motorsport Park before the penultimate round at Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon and then the championship decider on the shorter Hampton Downs National Circuit over the first weekend of May.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 – Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 5-7 May 2023 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

© Scoop Media

