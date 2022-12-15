The Corrs Down Under New Zealand Tour 2023 With Special Guests Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs And Germein

Irish Celtic infused pop icons, The Corrs will return to New Zealand in November 2023. Joining them will be Aussie pop icon Natalie Imbruglia, the legendary Toni Childs and Adelaide trio, Germein.



The Corrs are a family affair, Andrea (lead vocals), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals) and Jim (guitar, piano, vocals) have sold over 40 million albums worldwide and in excess of two million albums in Australia since their 1995 debut album Forgiven Not Forgotten crashed into the charts and stole our hearts.



An enchanting mix of traditional Celtic music with a pop rock twist, The Corrs have written some of the biggest songs of the last three decades.



Forgiven Not Forgotten gave us the incredible title track, the exquisite Heaven Knows and of course, arguably one of the biggest adult contemporary songs of the modern era, Runaway.



Their second album, Talk On Corners led with I Never Loved You Anyway, So Young and Only When I Sleep and is their biggest selling album to date.



After a short break, The Corrs returned with In Blue which features their highest streaming ever. The enchanting Breathless has received staggering 132 million plays on Spotify and counting!



Returning to their folk roots with Borrowed Heaven and Home, The Corrs went on a decade-long hiatus to raise families, only to return in 2015 with White Light and their latest release 2017’s Jupiter Calling, featuring the sublime, Son Of Solomon and SOS (Song of Syria).



The Corrs are thrilled to return in 2023 and bring their music to fans in New Zealand, playing all of their hits that New Zealanders know and love.



The Corrs comment on their return, “Returning to New Zealand is a dream come true! We can’t wait to see you all next year!”



Promoter Andrew McManus adds, “After nearly two years since we made the first approach for The Corrs to reform and play in New Zealand, managing Covid lockdowns, New Zealand border closures and more, to finally be able to bring the band finally to perform live in both Auckland and Christchurch is an incredibly proud achievement. These two New Zealand shows will be the best concerts of the year.”



One of Australia’s most loved pop artists, Natalie Imbruglia first stole our hearts over a quarter of a century ago with her chart topping smash hit cover of the iconic track, Torn, the most played song on Australian radio since 1990!



Since then she has released six studio albums and in 2021 she made a triumphant return with her critically acclaimed, Top 10 album, Firebird. Natalie has won 8 Aria’s, 2 Brit Awards, one Billboard Music Award and received three Grammy Nominations!



Most recently, Natalie had a cameo in the final ever episode of Neighbours where she played Beth Brennan through the 90’s and won the third series of the UK version of The Masked Singer.



Natalie comments, "I’m thrilled to be joining The Corrs on their 2023 Australian Tour. Their Hunter Valley show was incredible and they are such an iconic and beloved band. I can’t wait to bring my show to Australia and be back in front of a home crowd, it’s very exciting!”



Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist, installation artist and environmental activist Toni Childs will return with The Corrs in November. Toni will be bringing with her an engaging show involving film, 3D mapping, animation, lighting, set design and interactive components.



With an instantly recognisable voice and a string of international hits such as: Don’t Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin, House of Hope, I’ve Got to go Now and Because You’re Beautiful, plus three new works, It’s All a Beautiful Noise, Reef 360 and Citizens of the Planet, Toni’s set will be filled with light, love, inspiration, thoughts and stories.



Toni Childs says, “Super excited to be touring again… and how much fun is it going to be touring with this line up of talented women! What can I say, my tail is wagging!!”



Also playing both New Zealand shows are Adelaide based pop trio, Germein. Featuring siblings Georgia, Ella and Clara, Germein adds to the family feeling of this special evening. With a host of international tours under their wings, including opening for Cheap Trick, Phil Collins, Ronan Keating and The Corrs at Hope Estate among many and a list of accolades to rival even those most long running of acts, Germein will absolutely get the party started for the evening ahead.



The Corrs remain a global phenomenon - get in fast as tickets will be in high demand!

THE CORRS - 2023 Tour Dates

with Special Guests Toni Childs and Natalie Imbruglia

Thursday, November 9: Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, November 11: Hagley Park, Christchurch, NZ

TICKET INFORMATION

AMEX Exclusive Pre-sale

Friday, December 16, 9.00am



One World Entertainment Members Pre-sale

Monday, December 19, 9.00am



General Public On Sale

Tuesday, December 20, 9.00am

