Silver Ferns Add Experience For Netball Quad Series In South Africa



The Silver Ferns are set to gain 165 Test caps with defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger, and midcourters Gina Crampton and Claire Kersten named in the team for next month’s Netball Quad Series in South Africa.

In what will be another opportunity for the Silver Ferns to get a look at some of the key contenders for next year’s Netball World Cup, the side welcomes back Watson (maternity leave), Burger (injury), Crampton (sabbatical) and Kersten who last played at this year's Netball Quad Series in January.

The Silver Ferns head to Cape Town to take on Australia, England, and host side South Africa from 22-26 January, in a dress rehearsal for July’s Netball World Cup at the same venue.

Wing attack Peta Toeava has also secured her spot in the side after making an impact during October’s Constellation Cup while the shooting circle remains unchanged, led by captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was delighted to welcome back the experienced heads, with Watson, Burger, and Crampton all Netball World Cup winners in 2019, and was excited to see what they would bring to the Silver Ferns mix after some time away.

“The Quad Series is a stage of our planning as we build-up to the 2023 Netball World Cup. We cannot underestimate the amount of netball nous and leadership that returns to the court with these players,” Taurua said.

“It is a significant year ahead with the World Cup in South Africa, so that big-game experience becomes crucial, and I can see the work they have done behind the scenes has supported their desire to be back in the Silver Ferns environment. They haven’t relied on the past, they earned their selection.”

“Karin has returned from a foot injury and has made great progress. She really adds that extra height to the midcourt and can cover either position in the defensive circle, so she brings plenty of versatility to that end of the court.”

It will be an opportunity for Burger to resume a defensive pairing with Watson – the duo last playing together for the Tactix in 2021.

Watson’s inclusion comes after welcoming daughter Tia this year and the first-time mother has been on a detailed return-to-play plan since then. She last played for the Silver Ferns in March, 2021 when the side beat Australia to win the Constellation Cup.

“We are very mindful that Jane has only just returned to the netball court since becoming a mum and our team of medical and fitness experts are working closely with her. But her return brings 52 Test caps and some world class experience.”

The team heading to the Netball Quad Series also includes Crampton who missed this year’s Cadbury Netball Series in July and the season-ending Constellation Cup against Australia after taking a sabbatical in what had been a busy build-up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“We’re really excited to have Gina back with us after what was a well-deserved rest. She had a large workload leading into the Commonwealth Games and I know she is refreshed and rearing to go.”

The Silver Ferns depart on 15 January for the Netball Quad Series in Cape Town in what will be the third time South Africa has hosted the Netball Quad Series.

Silver Ferns Team

Karin Burger

Gina Crampton

Ameliaranne Ekenasio (captain)

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Kate Heffernan

Kelly Jury

Phoenix Karaka

Claire Kersten

Grace Nweke

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Whitney Souness

Peta Toeava

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson

2023 Netball Quad Series

All in NZ Time

Sunday 22 January

3.00am - Silver Ferns v South Africa

Monday 23 January

5.00am - Silver Ferns v Australia

Wednesday 25 January

3.00am - Silver Ferns v England

Thursday 26 January

3.00am - 3rd v 4th playoff

5.00am - Final

