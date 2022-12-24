Karamu High School Junior A Volleyball Team Makes Winning Comeback

Karamu High School’s Junior A Girls’ Volleyball team pictured with coach Natalya Nicholson (back right)

Karamu High School’s first Junior A Girls’ Volleyball team in a number of years, has put their school back on the board by winning the Hawke’s Bay Secondary Schools Open Tournament.

It is believed one of last times the team may have won the tournament was back in the 80s when principal Dionne Thomas was a student and played in the team.

The current team was formed this year and is made up of Year 9 and 10 students.

Captains Blaque Nohkau and Kamaia Mohi, both in Year 9, say they are proud of their team, and what they have been able to achieve in such a short amount of time.

“It was amazing to be able to win the tournament,” Blaque says.

They are both avid volleyball players and have enjoyed being able to share their skills with other less experienced players.

“The team is really good. I think we have a strong friendship and bond – playing together I think that helps us as well. And all of us have been improving a lot.

Coach Natalya Nicholson and Assistant Coach Mrs Debbie Nicholson, both of Ace Volleyball Academy Incorporated (AVA), say it is a fantastic result for the team’s first tournament.

“It is neat to see the growth in the sport at the school and just having it come back,” Mrs Nicholson says.

As the team is still so young, Natalya says they have a lot of potential.

“This is just the start of hopefully a good new era for volleyball at Karamu. We are looking forward to bringing the growth through the school years.”

The team subsequently travelled to Junior North Island Championships and gained a credible 23rd placing. Now that the school season has finished, the team hopes to further develop their skills ahead of next year.

“It is a huge and great opportunity, and we are all grateful for what the school has given us,” Kamaia says.

