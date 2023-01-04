1,000 Athletes Get Set For Colgate Games

More than 1,000 young athletes are preparing to run, jump and throw their way to glory at the North Island Colgate Games in Whanganui later this week (6-8 January).

Families will descend on the historic Cooks Gardens – the same venue where Kiwi running icon Sir Peter Snell set the world mile record in 1962 - to take part in the largest athletics event for children aged 7 to 14 years.

On a rise from last year, 85 clubs will participate in the event with the Palmerston North A and HC providing the largest contingent with 52 entrants.

Colgate General Manager John Garside says the Colgate Games, now in its 45th year, have encouraged generations of young New Zealanders to give athletics a go.

“The Colgate Games gives these young athletes the opportunity to gain valuable experience and lifelong memories, no matter where they finish in their chosen event”

Athletics New Zealand CEO Pete Pfitzinger says he is looking forward to the latest edition of the North Island Colgate Games taking place at the historic Cooks Gardens.

“The Colgate Games are a highlight of the summer calendar, and I’m very confident Whanganui will provide an ideal venue for the participating children and their families to enjoy a great experience,” he said.

Established in 1978, the Colgate Games is one of the longest continuous sports sponsorships in New Zealand.

Each year, Colgate and Athletics New Zealand provide eight scholarships worth $500 each for athletes who display outstanding performances.

The eight scholarships – four awarded each in the North and South Islands – are named after Colgate Games alumnus, Nick Willis and the funds will go towards helping the winning athletes achieve their athletics goals.

2023 North Island Colgate Games .

Dates: 6 – 8 January 2023

Location: Cooks Gardens, Whanganui

2023 South Island Colgate Games

Dates: 13 – 15 January 2023

Location: Trust Aoraki Athletics, Timaru

