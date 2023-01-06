Countdown Begins For The Start Of 2023 Motocross Season

Foxton rider Locky McLean (Honda), seen here tackling the famous River Race at the previous New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville in January 2021. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

The countdown has started for the start of the 2023 New Zealand motocross season and what is considered "the greatest show on turf" in this part of the world will kick it all off in just a few weeks' time.

The biggest dirt bike race in the Southern Hemisphere – the annual New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville – is set for the weekend of January 28-29 and this year's 61st running of the big Honda-sponsored event is expected to be another must-see affair.

The iconic event celebrated its 60th in birthday in January 2021, but then the pandemic struck and forced almost every major sporting competition nationwide, actually worldwide too, to be shut down.

Despite skipping a beat therefore in early 2022, or perhaps even because of this, the upcoming Woodville event at the end of this month is sure to be an absolute cracker.

Host Manawatu-Orion Motorcycle Club president Brad Ritchie said he was "very excited to see it will be all back to normal for the event".

"It is always a very special occasion for everyone. It always starts the year off with a bang.

"It was a heartbreak not being able to run this event last January, but enthusiasm seems to have picked back up to a new high level.

"We are particularly looking forward to the stand-alone River Race segment of the programme. This is a real crowd favourite and this time around we have managed to entice a few of our Kiwi international enduro stars to attend and show us what they're made of."

Cambridge's national enduro champion Dylan Yearbury, Kaukapakapa's national enduro runner-up Josh Jack, Helensville's Tom Buxton, Taupo's Wil Yeoman, Wairoa's Tommy Watts, Oparau's James Scott and Whanganui's Seth Reardon, to name a few, all raced at the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in France last August/September and many of this Kiwi contingent will likely race in the spectacular River Race at Woodville.

"The sport across all the bike codes is at a very high level at the moment, so it's going to be exciting for sure," said Ritchie.

"This year we're putting in an extra special effort to make the river course even more spectacular. We may spice things up for the river riders with a few buried tyres and logs to make things more interesting.

"We are thrilled that we are getting support from the ISDE guys who performed so well for New Zealand in France. We're really looking forward to seeing them perform at Woodville. This is a truly world class event and we can't wait to put on a big show for the fans.

"To have the land owner and the local council, and all the sponsors too, continuing to support us is brilliant too."

The iconic Woodville event sets the year up nicely because it all flows into the senior national motocross championships series in February and March.

Sky Sport Next will also be giving coverage to the Woodville GP, so anyone that can't make it will still be able to view the racing. It will be screened live worldwide.

As always, an impressive line-up of motocross riders is expected, individuals such as multi-time former New Zealand motocross champion and many time Woodville winner Cody Cooper, of Papamoa, Auckland's current national MX1 champion Hamish Harwood, Te Puke's Tyler Steiner, Mangakino's former national motocross champion Maximus Purvis, Rangiora's Micah McGoldrick and Hamilton's former national champion and former Woodville winner Kayne Lamont, to name a few, in the glamour MX1 class.

Since the stand-alone event was first staged over half a century ago, in 1961, the Woodville Motocross has grown to become the jewel in New Zealand's motocross crown and hundreds of riders will battle over the weekend, including minis, juniors, seniors, women and veterans.

Only six riders have won the main trophy at Woodville three times or more in the past – Taranaki's Shayne King (an incredible 9-time Woodville winner), his elder brother Darryll King (5-time winner), Motueka's Josh Coppins (5-time winner), still-active MX1 class contender Cooper (3), Tauranga's Peter Ploen (3) and Pahiatua's Ken Cleghorn (3).

Racing over the two days attracts thousands of spectators to the Tararua region, filling motel rooms and camping grounds to the point of overflowing, the New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville is a must-see spectacle for any motorsports enthusiast.

© Scoop Media

