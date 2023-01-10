Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Central Stags Named For Top Of The Table Clash

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Central Districts Cricket Association

Briefly switching formats this week, Ford Trophy leaders the Central Stags are on a quick trip to Christchurch for a top-of-the-table one-dayer with Canterbury at Hagley Oval tomorrow, Wednesday 11 January.

The Stags have won four of their six Ford Trophy games so far this season, including three bonus-point victories, and lead Canterbury on the national one-day table by two points.

Having already made his Dream11 Super Smash debut for the team this summer, leg-spinning allrounder Brett Johnson (Hawke’s Bay) is again in the frame for a Stags List A one-day debut, having previously represented the Firebirds in two matches in this format.

With Doug Bracewell called into the BLACKCAPS' ODI squad in Pakistan yesterday, emerging allrounder Will Clark (Hawke’s Bay) meanwhile stands to add to his first Ford Trophy cap, having contributed an unbeaten 29 not out off 19 balls on debut, in an 18-run DLS win over the Wellington Firebirds earlier this season in Napier.

Arriving back in New Zealand today, BLACKCAPS Test squad members Ajaz Patel and Will Young were not available for selection as they recover from the Pakistan trip.

The toss is set for 10.30am tomorrow with The Ford Trophy live-streamed and live-scored at www.cdcricket.co.nz

The Stags and Central Hinds then head to Auckland for Saturday’s Dream11 Super Smash away doubleheader against the Auckland Hearts and Aces, with the squads to be announced this Friday.

