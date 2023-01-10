Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga Seeks An Educator

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Hastings City Art Gallery

Students looking at Cellular Memory exhibition by Elizabeth Thompson, Hastings City Art Gallery

Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga – Hastings City Art Gallery has kicked off 2023 looking to expand its team.

The Gallery, which has established itself as a vibrant home for national and international contemporary art in Hastings city centre, is currently recruiting for an Educator.

Te Whare Toi manager and curator Sophie Davis says the Gallery is in an exciting phase of its life, and this role is an important part of this.

“In 2023, the Gallery will be strengthening its artistic programme, public delivery, and support for artists – along with its relationships to its communities and visitors of all ages. The Educator will help us do that,” she says.

“Our public programmes and education team play a key part in growing both the Gallery’s relationships within our community and the horizons of the tamariki they teach. We want someone who is passionate about contemporary art and can bring that passion and enthusiasm to their work.”

“We’re really excited to have a new, talented person on board to help us take Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga into the future and fulfil the potential we all know it has.”

Applications close on January 22. Head to www.seek.co.nz for more info.

