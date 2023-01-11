Entertainment Line-up Confirmed For Roam The Valley Wine & Food Festival

Kiwi country-pop music sensation Jackie Bristow and renowned jazz entertainers Nairobi Trio are among a stellar line-up of entertainment confirmed for this month’s inaugural Roam the Valley Wine & Food Festival.

Roam the Valley Wine & Food Festival is part of Roam Central – a four-day celebration of Central Otago’s acclaimed wine and food – taking place throughout the Southern Lakes and Central Otago from January 26-29.

Roam the Valley will be held on January 28, at the picturesque Cargo Cellar Door in Gibbston. A ticketed event for up to 3000 people, Roam the Valley promises to be a relaxed, fun festival showcasing dozens of wineries from around the region, alongside food stalls from well-known local eateries and live music playing throughout the day.

Nashville-based Bristow, who is in New Zealand over the summer period, is an award-winning singer-songwriter who has shared stages with major international names, including Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs, Chris Isaak and Foreigner.

Nairobi Trio is regarded as New Zealand’s favourite jazz entertainers, having toured internationally and performing at major festivals in the UK, Europe, Australia and Asia. Their popular and lively musical programme includes original material and reimagined standards.

Also in the line-up is popular Invercargill band Little Green Men, whose repertoire covers a range of musical styles including soulful folk, traditional Celtic tunes and ballads to more up-beat Celtic rock, as well as Kiwi classics and classic rock songs.

Completing the entertainment line-up is saxophone-DJ duo SaxyLady and The Postman (AKA well-known locals Sarah Lyttle and Sean Caird). Their unique sound combines funky, uplifting house beats with saxy house and soulful tunes to provide just the right amount of groove.

In addition, internationally-acclaimed artist Michael Nock of Nockies Palette has started painting murals for the event, providing an interactive opportunity for people to literally add their mark on the historic art pieces for years to come.

Roam Central event manager Jo Brown says she’s thrilled to secure a strong line-up of musical talent for the inaugural event.

“Roam the Valley is shaping up to be a fantastic summer festival for locals and visitors alike, and we are thrilled to have some great live music from well-known artists as part of the attraction,” she says.

“This wine and food festival is designed to appeal to anyone looking for a great day out – it allows those who love wine, or are curious about wine, or just wanting to experience culinary delights of our region, to explore what’s produced right our doorstep.”

Roam Central is the brainchild of the Central Otago Winegrowers’ Association (COWA) and involves more than 30 winemakers from around the region taking part in four anchor events from January 26-29.

“We want to shine the spotlight on this world-famous wine region – its terroir, local produce, flavours and people – in new, diverse and engaging ways. Roam Central is based around themes of discovery and connection, and to share our love of life in Central Otago and the Southern Lakes.”

Tickets to Roam the Valley Wine & Food Festival are $49 (plus booking fee) and include a free wine glass, two complimentary wine tasting vouchers (for ages 18+), delicious food options, more than 35 local wineries, craft beer, cider and seltzer, plus live music and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite, via this link. Transport is available from Queenstown, Alexandra, Cromwell and Wanaka.



Roam Central: The details

Roam Central comprises four anchor events between January 26-29, 2023.

Roam Pop Ups (Discover the Region) January 27-29: A programme of events in the regions that includes Master classes, Art Meets Wine, Evening Chill at Carrick, Winemakers Dinner at Muttonbird and Queenstown Ice Bar’s Evening Cool Down

Roam Around Town (Wine & Dine) January 26-28: Participating local restaurants Aosta, Arc, Olivers, Giovi, Farelli’s at Giovi, Lil Reds At QT and Jervois Steak House pair up with local wineries to treat guests to a unique four-course wine and food-matched dinner.

Roam the Valley Wine & Food Festival: Held at the picturesque grounds at Cargo Cellar Door in Gibbston, the festival is a ticketed event for up to 3000 people and includes themed areas of Rock & Gold, Water & Ice, Fruit & Bloom. Live musicians, including legendary Nairobi Trio, Jackie Bristow, Little Green Men, Saxylady and DJ Postman Sean will play throughout the day.

Roam the Vines (Brunch in the Vineyards) on January 29: Selected local vineyards will host a relaxed brunch among the vines to wrap up the four-day celebration.

More information about all the events can be found here.



