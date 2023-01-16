Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Avis Becomes New Naming Rights Sponsor Of WBOP Magic Netball Team

Monday, 16 January 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: Avis

Leading rental car company, Avis New Zealand, has signed a three-year deal to become the new naming rights sponsor of the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic (WBOP Magic) netball team.

The ANZ Premiership team will now be named the Avis Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic, with the Avis brand featuring prominently on the front of the game day dress as well as prominent brand association across all Magic assets.

Avis, which has a large network of 37 locations around the country, will also utilise player engagement opportunities and undertake activations at Avis Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic matches.

Lee Marshall, General Manager of Avis New Zealand, says the new partnership is a fantastic opportunity to not only support a young and exciting team but invest in the growth of netball in the Bay of Plenty region.

“We’re proud to align our business with the teams’ values of hard work, passion and giving back to the community. The WBOP Magic has a history of being one of the strongest domestic teams in the country and we’re looking forward to watching them realise their potential and grow as a team over the next three years.”

WBOP Magic General Manager, Gary Dawson says he is thrilled to have Avis join the Magic whānau.

“As a trusted and highly recognised international brand we are delighted that Avis has chosen to partner with the WBOP Magic. We are looking forward to helping Avis achieve their brand awareness and community engagement aspirations across New Zealand.

“As our team begins this long-term partnership the WBOP Magic team are focussed on delivering strong performances on the court in 2023 and off court I know we will proudly represent Avis as we get the opportunity to head out and energise our Magic communities across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty once again.”

Avis is now the official Naming Rights Partner of the WBOP Magic.

The Magic will open its 2023 ANZ Premiership campaign against the defending champions Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse at Fly Palmy Arena in Palmerston North in March 2023.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Avis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 