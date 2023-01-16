Firefighters Compete At The North Island Waterway Challenge

Each year 20,000 fires threaten precious homes, businesses, our natural environment and lives across New Zealand. All require one thing - lots of water and brave people to put it there!

Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork to save lives and property; the branch on the hose, hose to the pump, the standpipe to the hydrant, and each person playing their part.

On Saturday 21 January, firefighters from around the North Island will show off their teamwork and firefighting skills that they use to protect property and lives, as they compete in teams against each other in the United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) annual North Island Waterway Challenge.

Teams of firefighters will be coming from Thames, Morrinsville, Te Aroha, Wellsford, Tairua, Havelock North, Mayor View, Wainuiomata, Silverdale and Carterton. Competitors have trained all year, some are highly experienced and we have some fresh faces ready to take on the challenge.

Location: Havelock North Village Green, Havelock North Date/Time: 21 January 2023 from 0930hrs till 1600hrs (approx.)

Since 1885, UFBA’s Waterway Challenge has helped firefighters put their hose-running and pump-operating skills to the test in a fun, safe, and competitive environment. The track has 19 different setups covering rural and urban approaches to firefighting.

© Scoop Media

