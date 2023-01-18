International Mural Masters Fly In For SHIFT: Urban Art Takeover

Six international artists are creating work for SHIFT: Urban Art Takeover, Canterbury Museum’s blockbuster farewell exhibition which opens on 28 January.

Aches (Dublin, Ireland), SHOK-1 (London, United Kingdom) and ROA (Ghent, Belgium) flew in this weekend to join top talent from around Aotearoa New Zealand in the artist line-up.

Kiwi-born creatives Captain Kris (London, UK), Askew One (Oregon, USA) and Ling (Melbourne, Australia) round out SHIFT’S international contingent.

More than 60 urban artists are at work in 35 spaces across five floors of the almost-empty Museum building including rooms never seen before by the public.

Canterbury locals will recognise ROA’s work from the iconic moa mural he painted on the side of the Museum in December 2013 for the exhibition RISE: Street Art. ROA is one of a number of RISE artists returning for SHIFT.

The overseas artists will be in good company working alongside top talent from Aotearoa New Zealand representing a range of urban art approaches. Other names from around the motu include Benjamin Work, Flox and Sweats, Charles and Janine Williams, Ross Liew, Haser, Tawck, Chimp, Milarky, Berst, Component and Margarita Vovna.

Christchurch has one of New Zealand’s most vibrant urban art scenes and will be well represented in the exhibition by artists which include Wongi ‘Freak’ Wilson, Ikarus, Jacob Yikes, Dcypher, Kophie, Jessie Rawcliffe, Ghostcat and Dr Suits.

Exhibition curator and urban art expert Dr Reuben Woods says the SHIFT project is proving to be a dynamic undertaking with the list of contributing artists still growing.

“One of the fantastic things about getting a big group of artists like this together is that there are heaps of opportunities for sharing ideas and cross-pollinating.”

Woods says the exhibition will showcase the huge variety of work grouped under the label “urban art”. Works will include murals, sculpture, video, tattoo art, installations and more.

“RISE, the 2014 street art exhibition at the Museum, was all about urban art’s emergence. These artists will showcase how urban art has evolved since then.

“We’re asking the artists to respond to the Museum as a space, so in curating the exhibition we’ve tried to include artists whose practices contrast or connect with the work of museums.”

Museum Director Anthony Wright says it’s been fantastic to see the exhibition so well received by the urban art community.

“All the artists we’ve talked to have been really keen to be involved. This project and the Museum setting are really sparking their imaginations. I think visitors will be really staggered when they see SHIFT for the first time. I’ve been blown away by the creativity and stunning works that are appearing all around the building and the artists are only just getting started!”

SHIFT: Urban Art Takeover opens on 28 January and runs until 11 April, after which the Museum will close for 5 years for a major building redevelopment. Tickets are on sale now. All proceeds will go towards the Museum’s redevelopment.

Image captions:

Ōtautahi Christchurch artist Wongi 'Freak' Wilson with his work in the Museum's former Documentary History store. Mural by Aches in Cork, Ireland, painted 2020 ‘Stolen Heart’ by SHOK-1 Moa mural on the side of the Museum building painted by ROA in 2013

Full lineup (may be subject to change):

Aches Dublin, Ireland Askew One Portland, Oregon, United States Benjamin Work Auckland Berst Auckland Bloom Christchurch Cameron Hunt Wellington Captain Kris London, United Kingdom Charles and Janine Williams Auckland chaste Christchurch Chile One Christchurch Chimp Wellington Component Auckland Dcypher Christchurch Deap One Auckland DistrangedDesign Christchurch Dr Suits Christchurch Drows Christchurch Elliot Francis Stewart Auckland Famesta Auckland Flox Auckland Fluro Auckland Ghostcat Christchurch Harrison Freeth Dunedin Haser Auckland Hoaks Auckland Ikarus Christchurch Jacob Yikes Christchurch Jen Heads Christchurch Jessie Rawcliffe Christchurch Joel Hart Christchurch Joel Rickerby Dunedin Jonny Waters Christchurch Josh Bradshaw Christchurch Kophie Christchurch Ling Melbourne, Australia Levi Hawken Auckland Lurq Christchurch Margarita Vovna Auckland Mark Catley Christchurch Mark Sender Christchurch Mike Slade Christchurch Milarky New Plymouth Milton Springsteen Nelson Morks Christchurch Monti Christchurch Nick Lowry Christchurch PK Christchurch Race Auckland ROA Belgium Ross Liew Auckland Sean Duffell Blenheim Shadows Surgeon Whangarei SHOK-1 London, United Kingdom Sofiya Romanenko Christchurch Sweats Auckland Tawck Auckland teethlikescrewdrivers Christchurch Tom Kerr Christchurch Tyler Kennedy Stent & Sophie Claire Violette Christchurch Vents Auckland Wongi ‘Freak’ Wilson Christchurch Xact Christchurch YSEK

© Scoop Media

