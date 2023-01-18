CHRIS CUFFARO - Greatest Hits NZ

Los Angeles based music photographer Chris Cuffaro is coming to Aotearoa for the first time this February to present his Greatest Hits photography and multi-media exhibition. Featuring over 60 framed works, plus behind the scenes footage, Chris Cuffaro Artist Talk, Chris Cuffaro Photography Workshop (hosted by NZ music photographer collective FromThePit), the exhibition opens every day from 10am, Wednesday 8 – Sunday 12 February at Indigo Studios at 50 Pollen St, Grey Lynn, Auckland. Admission to the exhibition and all events is FREE!

Chris is one of the most respected photographers in the entertainment industry, working with A-List actors, models, athletes and musicians, helping them define their public image. He has photographed some of the biggest musicians globally, including iconic shots of ground breaking bands Jane’s Addiction, Pearl Jam, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, George Michael, Iggy Pop, No Doubt, Henry Rollins, Elvis Costello, Nick Cave and Soundgarden. These images have regularly appeared in Rolling Stone, Spin, RayGun, Vibe, Musician as well as on more than 200 album covers.

Along with significant commercial and editorial contributions, as a music photographer, Chris’ portfolio also includes an equally impressive group of actors from Johnny Depp to Dustin Hoffman, sports icons from Kobe Bryant to Wayne Gretzky, and television shows from American Idol to So You Think You Can Dance. His images have been in Entertainment Weekly, US, Stuff, Maxim, Premiere, British Elle and W.

Most recently Chris hosted his Greatest Hits exhibition in Sydney Australia, is currently expanding the exhibition worldwide and filming his Greatest Hits Documentary.

Chris Cuffaro’s Greatest Hits is presented by Agentx/Publicity+ with help from sponsors and media partners Rolling Stone, Radio Hauraki, Phantom Billstickers, FromThePit, and production from Indigo Studios and iSparx, who are also providing a mobile App for additional content during the exhibition.

Auckland City of Music and MusicHelps are assisting Agentx/Publicity+ with organizing a Kiwi musician photo shoot with Chris, and these images will be exhibited in May 2023 (NZ Music Month) and auctioned afterwards, with all proceeds to support charity partner MusicHelps. The New Zealand photos will also feature in the June/July issue of AUS/NZ Rolling Stone magazine.

“I’m so excited to show my exhibition in New Zealand for the first time. Also, to have the opportunity to share my experience with Kiwi’s and to photograph local musical talent and give back to musicians in need” – Chris Cuffaro

Exhibition from Wed 8 - Sun 12 Feb, 10am – 8pm (except 6pm on Sat & Sun)

Wed 8 Feb, 6pm Official Opening with Live Music via RSVP – see website for more information

Thurs 9 Feb, 6.30pm Artist Talk with Chris Cuffaro, Hosted by FromThePit

Fri 10 Feb, 5pm Live Music, bands TBA

Sat 11 Feb, 11am Photographer Workshop with Chris Cuffaro, Hosted by FromThePit

Sat 11 Feb, 4pm Deejay Murray Cammick

